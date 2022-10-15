There are 15 unbeaten teams in FBS college football. Thirteen from Power 5 conferences and two from the Sun Belt. Below we are ranking the unbeatens and looking at their playoff chances.

Sunbelt

Coastal Carolina and James Madison are undefeated but they aren't going to make the playoff. For a Sun Belt to make a 4-team playoff they would need to crush all of their conference foes and probably handily beat at least three quality Power 5 schools. #15 James Madison- The Dukes are 6th in scoring offense and 14th in scoring defense. They've already won in Boone, NC, which is no easy task. Games at Louisville and home to Coastal Carolina are standing in their path for an undefeated first season at the FBS level, but therein lies the problem, the NCAA mandates a transition year for any school in their first season of FBS competition. The Dukes aren't eligible for a bowl or a Sun Belt title. #14 Coastal Carolina- The Chants have played one of the worst schedules in the country and could easily be 4-2 or 3-3. With games left against App State, @Virginia, and @ James Madison, Coastal is going to lose 2-3 games and miss any chance of playing in a New Year's Six Bowl as the the Group of 5 representative. Jamey Chadwell probably won't be in Conway past this season., as Coastal is sure to take a step back after COVID junior Grayson McCall departs.

Dino Babers (Syracuse.com)

We'd still consider this next foursome long-shots for a playoff birth. 13. Syracuse- Nice story in upstate New York but Cuse still plays NC State, @ Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida State, and @ Wake Forest. They could easily lose all 5. Prediction: 8-4 for the Orange. 12. UCLA- Chip Kelly's best team since his return to college football. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was born in Columbia, SC, but his family moved to Las Vegas prior to high school. It seems like he started his UCLA career when Elvis was headlining in Vegas. Prediction:10-2 and a high level non-NY6 game. 11. TCU- The Big 12 is a tough league and with nine conference games, its going to cannibalize itself. Oklahoma and Iowa State are both 0-3 and at the bottom of the league. We'd put those two up against the two bottom teams in any other Power 5 league. Prediction: 9-3 and an Alamo Bowl appearances. 10. Tennessee- We aren't ready to buy the Vols as a legit playoff contender with that secondary. Tennessee is a bully, they are going to dominate lesser teams that can't keep pace with their tempo. Change our minds Tennessee, you've got a shot this weekend. Prediction: 9-3 and you can't spell Citrus without UT.

Penn St (Associated Press)

The next three schools have a shot to be one of those teams that gets the #4 slot in the playoff before inevitably being blown out. 9. Penn State- James Franklin's bunch will make or break their season in the next three weeks, @ Michigan followed by home games with Minnesota and Ohio State. If the Nittany Lions can get thru that stretch at 2-1, they should finish the season 11-1. Prediction: 10-2 and a Cotton or Orange Bowl birth. 8. Oklahoma State- We need to see a MIke Gundy team get over the hump. He's won the Big 12 once, in 2011. The Cowboys won't outscore everyone else on their schedule. Prediction: 10-2 and a Sugar Bowl date with... 7. Ole Miss- It's hard to believe that a Lane Kiffin coached team is the quietest unbeaten in the SEC, but there top win in 2022 was Kentucky in a game that they likely lose if Will Levis is healthy. Nonetheless, where things stand now, Ole Miss is likely to be 9-0 when they host Alabama in November. Prediction: 11-1 and the Sugar Bowl.

Clemson (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo AP)

We are grouping the next three teams together because one of them is likely to occupy that forth and final playoff spot. 6. Southern Cal- Make no mistake, if the selection committee can the Trojans and their name brand coach and quarterback into the playoff they will, certainly at the expense of Clemson. The Trojans still play @ Utah, UCLA, and likely Oregon in the Pac 12 title game if they get there. Great first year for Riley, but they aren't back yet. Prediction: 10-2 Orange Bowl or Cotton Bowl. 5. Clemson- Clemson just keeps on winning. Their games have not always been pretty but only Wake Forest was ever really in a position to beat the Tigers. Clemson's secondary is a big step down from year's past. The Tigers currently only have one ranked opponent left on their schedule. Prediction: 11-1 but denied a playoff spot despite winning the ACC. 4. Michigan- Yep, we are calling a 1-loss Michigan team as the forth and final participant in the playoff. The Wolverines play eight games at home this season. The only road games left on the schedule are Rutgers and Ohio State. We project a close loss to the Buckeyes and an 11-1 Michigan team isn't getting left out. Prediction: 11-1 and on the wrong end of a three touchdown loss to the Bama/UGA SEC title game loser.

Oho State (USA Today Sports Images)