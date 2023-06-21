In Part I of our ranking of the Shane Beamer era victories, we knocked out some "lesser" wins over Group of 5 teams and FCS competition. Only one SEC victory appeared in the first installment of our countdown. The five wins that comprise 10-6 include a bowl win and two more SEC victories as well as a thrilling road victory against an old rival.

#10- 2022 SC over Georgia State 35-14. Carolina Sluggish in 22' Season Opener

Expectations were high entering year two under Beamer. Carolina had finished the 2021 season +100th nationally in both total yards and total points. Former Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield's seat was white hot. In 2021, Carolina had to use four different quarterbacks, in 2022 they had former Heisman Trophy candidate Spencer Rattler in tow. Gamecock fans expected fireworks, they got them in this game from a familiar unit, special teams. The Gamecock offense looked vanilla for the second straight season opener. The line was not able to generate any holes as Carolina rushed for only 79 yards on 32 carries. (2.5 ypc). Rattler threw two interceptions to one touchdown and passed for only 227 yards, he was also sacked three times. The Gamecocks' special teams unit under architect Pete Lembo and Beamer would set the tone for the season and give Gamecock fans a glimpse of what was to come. Late in the third quarter, South Carolina was clinging to a 20-14 lead when Rashad Amos blocked a Panther punt and DQ Smith picked it up and returned it 26 yards a for a score. In the fourth quarter, Traevon Kenion blocked another punt that was returned ten yards by Ahmarean Brown for the final Gamecock touchdown. In addition to the two special teams touchdowns, Mitch Jeter connected on two 50+ first half field goals and Hunter Rogers picked up a first down on a fake field goal that set up the Gamecocks only first half touchdown. Kai Kroger averaged 49.1 yards a punt including a 79-yard bomb. Georgia State was thought to be a formidable opponent. The Panthers had three straight winning seasons and three straight bowl appearances, winning their last two bowls. Shawn Elliot's 2022 Panther team struggled, going 4-8.

#9- 2021 SC over ECU 20-17. Gamecocks Walk-off ECU on 20th Anniversary of 9/11.

The first road victory of the Beamer era came on a hot, humid day in Greenville, North Carolina. The Gamecocks went into Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as three-point favorites, Vegas hit that one on the head, but it looked like ECU was going to pick up their first ever home win over an SEC opponent. The Pirates landed a haymaker on the first play of the game with a 75-yard trick play that went for six. The Gamecocks could get nothing going in the first half. The Pirates, already up 14-0, were looking to add to their lead late in the second quarter when Damani Staley intercepted a screen pass and took back 63 yards to cut the Pirate lead in half, 14-7, before the break. South Carolina had five punts and three turnovers on offensive in the first half. Each team would trade punts until the final minute and a half of the third quarter when Noland hit fan-favorite Dakereon Joyner on a 13-yard touchdown. ECU responded with a seven-minute drive that ended with a go-ahead field goal with 8:46 remaining. Then Beamer Ball 2.0 made another appearance as Juju McDowell returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards to set up a game-tying field goal with 6:46 remaining. The Gamecock had the superior kicker in Parker White and felt good about this game coming down to field goals. The Gamecock defense held the Pirates to a three and out on their ensuing possession. McDowell rushed for 45 yards on the final Gamecock possession setting Parker White up for the game-winning 36-yard field goal. South Carolina never led this game under the clock hit triple zeroes in the fourth quarter. “I just told the team in there I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of a football team than that group right there,” Shane Beamer said, adding: “Having said that, we’ve got to get a whole lot better.” And they did Coach.

#8- 2022 SC over Vandy 38-27. Gamecocks Pick up Road Conference Win over Improved Commodores.

South Carolina became bowl eligible for the second year in a row under Beamer. Beamer joined his predecessors Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp as the only Gamecock coaches to go bowling in their first two seasons. “I think it’s a huge accomplishment, I really do,” Beamer said of his team’s bowl eligibility. “For this team to have two wins two years ago and now we just got bowl eligible with three games to go for the second year in a row is a testament to the leadership that we have in this room and the resiliency.” For Rattler, it was a preview of what he was capable of doing. The Arizona native finished 18-26 for 200 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Dak Joyner also completed one pass for 68 yards and a score. Antwane Wells Jr., caught four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. The Gamecock defense wasn't perfect, but they created four turnovers. The special teams were of course solid again with Kroger punting five times for an average of 53.6 yards, twice pinning Vandy inside their own 20. This was only the second SEC road win of Beamer's tenure earning a higher place on our list than the win over Group 5 of East Carolina, especially considering this Vanderbilt team would beat Kentucky and Florida in following two weeks.

#7. 2021 SC over UNC 38-21. CAN'T. STOP. CINCO.

Shane Beamer's first season was already a success. The Gamecock's Vegas win/loss total was 3.5, they had won six games including victories over Florida and Auburn. The Gamecocks had started three different quarterbacks and had struggled to get going offensively against competent defenses. On the other side, UNC's Sam Howell already had a foot out the door for the NFL Draft. He would end up being picked in the 5th round by the Commanders. North Carolina was a -12.5 point favorite. For all the flaws of former Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield, his team's always looked well prepared coming off a bye week or an extended break. North Carolina's defense was not a good one, but the Gamecock offense looked creative and utilized their skill players better than they had all season. This was Can't Stop Cinco, Dak Joyner's, break out game. Joyner was a perfect 9-9 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 64 yards on ten carries. 2020 All-SEC performer Kevin Harris looked like the back that led the SEC in rushing the prior season, rumbling for 182 yards and a touchdown. Former Gamecock tight end Jaheim Bell had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. All together, Carolina outgained UNC 543-333 and held nearly a 2:1 time of possession advantage. Carolina jumped out to an 18-0 first quarter lead and never looked back as the Tar Heels could never get within eight points the remainder of the game. Shane Beamer received the ceremonial Mayo bath after the win.



#6- 2022 SC over Auburn 21-17. Gamecock Become Bowl Eligible in Year One Under Beamer