And exhale.

One week after a flat season-opening performance in Charlotte, South Carolina football opened up the home portion of its schedule in much more assertive fashion.

Spencer Rattler completed his first 15 passes of the game on the way to a sparkling 25-of-27 performance with 345 yards, the defense flipped momentum with three consecutive three-and-outs to close the first half and the Gamecocks overwhelmed Furman down the stretch to win 47-21.

Proceedings openws shakily as Mitch Jeter missed his first career field goal off the left upright to leave South Carolina (1-1) empty-handed on a promising opening possession, and Furman (1-1) found a crease in the defense on a trick play when running back Joshua Harris completed a 51-yard pass to Kyndel Dean to set up first-and-goal. Quarterback Tyler Huff punched it in on fourth down, the second consecutive week the Gamecocks surrendered a touchdown on their first defensive drive.

Seven plays and just over two minutes later Dakereon Joyner immediately answered with his second touchdown in as many weeks, plunging in from three yards out to tie the score. Furman took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter after an 11-play touchdown drive, followed by a passionate sideline speech from defensive line leader Alex Huntley in the middle.

It had the intended impact.

The Paladins did not pick up another first down before the half, and Rattler got back to work on his masterpiece. He tied the game with a score of the rushing variety from a yard out and then after a quick three-and-out, Rattler went 6-of-6 passing for 41 yards on a go-ahead touchdown drive. He found Xavier Legette for a clutch fourth-and–2 conversion along the sideline to extend the possession, then hit backup quarterback Luke Doty on a go route down the center of the field for a 36-yard strike on the next play.

He carried the momentum into his last drive of the first half, and best of the night. After Shane Beamer called timeout before a Furman fourth down with 27 seconds left to force a punt, the offense had 23 seconds and one timeout to work with from its own 25. Rattler rolled out to his right and hit Legette on a 54-yard bullet and then after a pass interference flag set up first-and-goal, Rattler set up O’Mega Blake for his first career touchdown reception to make it 27-14 Gamecocks going into the half.

Rattler hit Legette for one more touchdown early in the third quarter to put the game on ice, and then gave way to the story of the night.

A lot of South Carolina’s highly-touted freshman class got its first chance to shine, and flashed glimpses of the future.

Tosin Babalade and Trovon Baugh played significant snaps on the offensive line, both out there at left tackle and right guard respectively on the second touchdown drive. Jalon Kilgore continued his strong work at safety in place of the injured Nick Emmanwori, even fighting through a brief injury of his own.

Judge Collier, Xavier McLeod and Pup Howard all opened their collegiate accounts defensively, and Desmond Umeozulu saw a hike in his snap count after just getting in for one play last week. Freshman tight end Connor Cox checked in for the first time in the fourth quarter. Running back Djay Braswell got three carries late.

And in the crescendo moment of a night that felt like the first page in a long story to be told for the class of 2023, quarterback LaNorris Sellers got his moment. The in-state product who shined in the spring game relieved Rattler in the third quarter, and wasted zero time endearing himself to an ecstatic home crowd.

He delivered a 50-yard heave into the right corner of the end zone to another true freshman, receiver Tyshawn Russell. He came down with it, brought the score to 40-14 and gave South Carolina fans reasons for optimism well beyond just the immediate victory.

And finally, five-star freshman Nyck Harbor completed the hat trick of first-career touchdowns by catching a seven-yard out route from Sellers in the corner of the end zone. Sellers, combined with late work from depth quarterbacks Tanner Bailey and Colten Gauthier, helped the Gamecocks set their program record for passing yards in a game with 463.

For one night, South Carolina fans got to breathe. No thoughts of last week, no immediate worries of what lies ahead. Just a thrilling spectacle from the players who will be the keepers of the program for years to come, and a cathartic win in the process.

