GamecockCentral - RB Antario Brown picks South Carolina over Virginia Tech

"I would say I officially made the decision last week, but this commitment has been in mind for a couple of months."

"Since I got the South Carolina offer, it was my go-to school and I really knew it was the right school for me not long after the offer," said Brown. "I did want to be patient, weigh my options and make sure, but I have known for a while.

The 5-foot-11, 213 pound running back out of Savannah (Ga.) Beach has picked up other offers from schools like North Carolina State , Virginia Tech and West Virginia , but this one was really over a long time ago.

Antario Brown offered by South Carolina on May 4, and since that day, the Gamecocks have been high on his list.

With no visits allowed due to COVID-19, Brown took a trip to Columbia on his own early in July and that, combined with virtual visits and daily talks with Gamecock coaches, his decision was easy.

"I committed to South Carolina over Virginia Tech and I am excited about it. I will get a top education from South Carolina, I will get to play for great men, great coaches and I will get to play for one of the best fan bases.

"My connection with the coaches really was a big part of it for me. I like the fit in the offense, I like the school, but connecting with coach Kitchings, coach Bobo and coach Muschamp really put South Carolina on top.

"I have done research about them and they really care about their players and they know how to help mold their players into great young men."

The one Brown has gotten closest to is Kitchings. Those too have communicated almost daily the last three months.

"Since they offered, I have been talking to coach Kitchings daily, sometimes throughout the day," said Brown. "He us a great person outside of a football and a great coach on the field. He is a family guy, he develops players and he is a coach I am excited to play for."

South Carolina is an SEC school, it plays top programs weekly each fall and the fans in Columbia are among the best, but there is more to this commitment for Brown. This is something big not only for him, but for his family.

"I never visioned this happening for me," said Brown. "To say I am going to college is huge for me and my family. Being from where I am from, people do not go to college of any kind, so to be able to go to South Carolina to get an education and play football means so much.

"It is something I am very proud of, and my family is too. For the coaches there to believe in me and to give me this opportunity, it means a lot."