Recapping frenzied week for South Carolina baseball

The Gamecocks have been busy on the recruiting trail with a few commitments and have rounded out their on-field staff while managing the draft as well with a handful of Gamecocks—current and signees—signing professionally.

With the draft, coaching changes and recruiting in full swing, it's been a busy week for South Carolina baseball.

For starters, the Gamecocks have seemingly filled their two open on-field vacancies on the coaching staff with Justin Parker coming over from Indiana to serve as the team's pitching coach.

Parker pieced together one of the best staffs in the Big 10 in 2021 with a 3.17 ERA and a paltry .202 batting average against with 462 strikeouts to 180 walks. Before Indiana, Parker was at Central Florida and before that Wright State where he was on staff for conference titles in 2015 and 2016.

While the school hasn't officially announced it yet, reports indicate former Texas A&M assistant Chad Caillet will take over for Trip Couch as recruiting coordinator and handle the offense.

According to Texas A&M's official site, Caillet's primary duties for the Aggies under Rob Childress were "coordinating the offensive game, mentoring the infielders and serving as third base coach."

Teams Caillet's coached for typically had good offenses, dating back to his decade with Southern Miss where the Golden Eagles made it to a College World Series in 2009 and had three top 25 finishes. Caillet's social media also seems as if he's joining the Gamecocks' staff.

South Carolina's also landed a few commitments over the last week, one transfer who will be on campus next year.

First was Virginia Tech infielder Kevin Madden, who just finished his third season in Blacksburg.

Madden is a career .306 hitter with 62 total strikeouts in 461 at-bats with 75 RBI. He had a career-best season in 2021, slashing .313/.361/.418 with 37 RBI and four home runs. He struck out 22 times in 201 at-bats with 11 walks.

South Carolina also landed a pair of 2023 commitments, both from in-state programs. First was River Bluff outfielder Thomas Powell and next was left-handed pitcher Xavier Pelzer out of Legion Collegiate. Powell isn't rated yet by PerfectGame but Pelzer is considered the No. 326 player in the class and the No. 33 lefty.

The Gamecocks also got good news Thursday with Julian Bosnic announcing he's not going to sign with the San Fransisco Giants, coming back for likely one final year at South Carolina.

Bosnic was one of the Gamecocks' best arms last year, having a 2.84 ERA in 22 appearances (50.2 innings) with a .133 batting average against. He struck out 78 and walked 25 and it's expected he'll be one of the team's starters next year.

Of the other Gamecocks drafted, four have signed with three signing bonuses known. Brett Kerry signed with the Angels for $300,000, which is $90,400 under slot value. Brady Allen signed for a little less than his $360,800 slot value at $358,300 while Thomas Farr signed for $297,500 with his slot value at $357,100.

Wes Clarke also signed with the Brewers Thursday. Andrew Peters, Brannon Jordan and Daniel Lloyd were all drafted but haven't officially signed yet.

All three signees drafted have signed professional contracts: infielder Cooper Kinney at slot value ($2.15 million), Hunter Parks at $142,500 (slot value of $172,100) and Andrew Baker at $200,000.