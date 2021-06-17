For Michael Zanoni, the South Carolina offer was over a year in the making.

Coming down for a visit pre-pandemic, the Gamecocks have kept in close contact during the dead period and recently sprung on offer on the 2022 shooting guard out of North Carolina.

“They’re been recruiting me for about a year, ever since I visited and they asked me to come up. They’re consistently reaching out,” Zanoni said. “It was definitely great to see the work’s paying off. I have a long way to go but it was really good.”

