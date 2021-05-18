Recruiting roundup: Banks commits, Rose decommits, Brubaker trims list

Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The Recruiting Roundup will keep you updated as the Gamecocks and their new staff transition to June which will be one of the biggest recruiting months in over a year.

** Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby class of 2022 three-star DB Kajuan Banks confirmed his South Carolina commitment publicly on Saturday, one week after head coach Shane Beamer had Tweeted #WelcomeHome to signal that the Gamecocks had landed a verbal pledge.

The 5-foot-9, 177-pound Banks chose South Carolina over fellow finalists Maryland and West Virginia.

Listed as a cornerback on Rivals, Banks could play there, at nickel or at safety at the next level.

** Banks' commitment to South Carolina came at an ideal time after the Gamecocks lost a state of Florida DB commit this past week.

Hallandale (Fla.) four-star safety Anthony Rose, originally the first 2022 pledge of the Shane Beamer era, announced a decommitment from the Gamecocks last Wednesday.

Rose, who committed to South Carolina in February without ever visiting Columbia, likely wants to enjoy the recruiting process and see what else is out there.

Time will tell if he makes it to Columbia during the June visit period.

** It comes as no surprise but is still worth noting that South Carolina made the cut with Denver (Penn.) Cocalico class of 2022 four-star OT Ryan Brubaker who had already scheduled an official visit with the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Brubaker announced a Top 5 Monday evening of South Carolina, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Vanderbilt and has locked in officials with all five.

The Rivals Penn State site caught up with Brubaker who gave his thoughts on all five.

** The Gamecocks also made the cut for Midlothian (Va.) Manchester class of 2022 four-star running back Ramon Brown.

Brown will see South Carolina for the first time when he officially visited on June 7, a visit that he previewed with Rivals here.

In addition to the Gamecocks, West Virginia, Penn State, Maryland and Virginia Tech will also get official visits with Kentucky and Virginia rounding out his top seven.

** Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp remains active in Texas, a state he recruited heavily during his time at both SMU and Arkansas.

On Monday Stepp extended an offer to Del Valle (Texas) class of 2023 four-star WR Braylon James and Houston (Texas) Macarthur 2023 WR Justin Williams.

** Last week word came that South Carolina can add another big-name prospect to its expected visitors list for June.

Oxford (Ala.) four-star DB Trequon Fegans, ranked the No. 14 cornerback in his class, would take an official visit to South Carolina on June 18.

Torian Gray has worked hard to get the Gamecocks in the mix with the highly regarded prospect.

