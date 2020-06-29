Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

** South Carolina has been on a run of commitments in the last couple of weeks and a several targets have announcements set for this week as well.

The first of those is Riverdale (Ga.) three-star ATH Derwin Burgess, who is planning a decision on July 2 (Thursday).

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Burgress could profile as a slot receiver or defensive back at the next level, but the Gamecocks like him on the offensive side of the ball.

South Carolina and Georgia Tech have been two of the strongest contenders here.

This weekend's edition of Carolina Confidential had the latest behind-the-scenes news on Burgress.

** Shortly after Opelousas (La.) three-star WR Keon Coleman trimmed his list to three, Coleman announced a decision date of July 4 (Saturday).

South Carolina, Oklahoma and Kansas made the cut for the big-time wide receiver prospect.

Oklahoma is the perceived favorite here.

** Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run three-star edge rusher George Wilson also plans to commit soon.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder, who has a top four of North Carolina, South Carolina, Penn State and Arizona State, plans to announce on July 12.

** Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly three-star LB Jordan Poole also recently cut his list to three: South Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech.

Poole, one of South Carolina's top linebacker targets, was planning to announce a decision on July 1 but has now decided to push that back.

Poole did say that a decision would still likely come soon.