Recruiting Roundup: More announcements, One delayed
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.
TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES
** South Carolina has been on a run of commitments in the last couple of weeks and a several targets have announcements set for this week as well.
The first of those is Riverdale (Ga.) three-star ATH Derwin Burgess, who is planning a decision on July 2 (Thursday).
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Burgress could profile as a slot receiver or defensive back at the next level, but the Gamecocks like him on the offensive side of the ball.
South Carolina and Georgia Tech have been two of the strongest contenders here.
This weekend's edition of Carolina Confidential had the latest behind-the-scenes news on Burgress.
** Shortly after Opelousas (La.) three-star WR Keon Coleman trimmed his list to three, Coleman announced a decision date of July 4 (Saturday).
South Carolina, Oklahoma and Kansas made the cut for the big-time wide receiver prospect.
Oklahoma is the perceived favorite here.
** Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run three-star edge rusher George Wilson also plans to commit soon.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder, who has a top four of North Carolina, South Carolina, Penn State and Arizona State, plans to announce on July 12.
** Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly three-star LB Jordan Poole also recently cut his list to three: South Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech.
Poole, one of South Carolina's top linebacker targets, was planning to announce a decision on July 1 but has now decided to push that back.
Poole did say that a decision would still likely come soon.
NEW OFFER RUNDOWN
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of South Carolina, God is the greatest!! #SpursUp 🐔 pic.twitter.com/ZUwBIVFkPd— maybe: justice (@JusticeFinkley) June 24, 2020
SOCIAL MEDIA CORNER
All stayed home. All are Carolina Made.#TunnelVi21on pic.twitter.com/uZlJTovV03— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) June 24, 2020
June 29, 2020
𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓴 𝔂𝓸𝓾𝓻 𝓬𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓻𝓼 𝓬𝓪𝓾𝓼𝓮 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝓭𝓸𝓷’𝓽 𝔀𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓽𝓸 𝓶𝓲𝓼𝓼 𝓲𝓽 !!🗓🤭 pic.twitter.com/rraI3Wc81X— George Wilson ll (@geo11wil) June 25, 2020
#SpursUp🐔🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/255gNXIKlx— MB² (@MightyMal_2) June 29, 2020
June 30TH...........TOP🔟 At 2:00 @ChadSimmons_— Jaylin White 🤟🏾 (@jaylinwhite06) June 28, 2020
Beyond blessed🙏— Jeadyn Lukus (@jlukus04) June 28, 2020
Edit by: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/jQJ5MQIrre
7am work when the next camp💯🏈@UscTalk @ChadSimmons_ @GamecockFB @Rocker2Tracy @RossMashburn @DemetricDWarren @AllAmericaGame @ClemsonFB @AlabamaFTBL @FBCoachWolf @CoachWMuschamp @FootballCamden @CamdenIronDogs pic.twitter.com/3Sj6iJf5nW— xzavier mcleod (@mcleod_xzavier) June 28, 2020
