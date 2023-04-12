South Carolina football fans are eagerly anticipating this Saturday's spring game, which will give them a glimpse of what's to come for the Gamecocks this season. One player who is sure to draw attention in the second half when the backups get some looks is redshirt freshman quarterback Braden Davis, who spoke to the media today about his experiences this spring and his preparations for the upcoming season.

Even though he's adjusting to a new OC in Dowell Loggains, there are still some advantages from being in a program for over a year now. When asked about his experience in the system, Davis said, "I've had a year in this kind of system a little bit...it's been good, getting the experience of just going through it all the year and then this time around coming through it this spring I just definitely feel a lot more comfortable than I was last year."

Davis also expressed excitement about the upcoming spring game, saying, "I can't wait to showcase that Saturday." He talked about working on his accuracy and speed during the off-season, as well as increasing his knowledge of the game by studying plays and watching film. "Just seeing little nuances and everything like that," he said.

One thing that stands out about Davis is his commitment to the competition in a crowded quarterback room. "It is great competition," he said. "Everybody in the room's competing always...it's great to have that competition, you know somebody's always right here right behind you trying to become the guy."

Davis also talked about his weight gains in the off-season, saying that he put on about 10 pounds to reach 205. He credited the program's strength and conditioning coach for getting the players right and sticking to the program.

Overall, Davis seemed confident and ready for the upcoming season as he looks to follow up a breakout performance in last year's Spring Game where he threw a 25-yard TD pass in the second half to former TE Traveon Kenion. This game could be a key factor in figuring out who is number 3 behind Spencer Rattler and Luke Doty and also perhaps who is buried so deep on the depth chart that they may move on when the portal reopens.