Who: South Carolina 41-19 vs. Campbell 46-14. Founders Park, Columbia, SC. Time/TV: 6:00 PM. This game is going to stream on ESPN+. Derek Jones and Roddy Jones are the announcing team for the weekend. ESPN+ requires a subscription. ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month and can be canceled at any time. They have several other bundle deals if interested. The TV coverage can change as per who is playing. Line: SC -190 Probable Starting Pitchers: South Carolina: The Gamecocks have not officially released their starter, but it is expected Matthew Becker (So. LHP) 4-3 4.24 ERA, 51 IP, 25 BB, 67 K, .224 BAA will get the ball. Campbell: vs. TBA. The two mostly likely starers for the Camels would be midweek starter Cameron O'Brien (4-2, 5.00 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 17 walks in 36 innings), or freshman Jackson Roberts. Roberts hasn't started this season but he is likely the best arm that hasn't pitched more than an inning for Campbell during this regional. He's 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA with 35 punch outs and 19 walks in 33.1 innings. Both guys are right-handed pitchers. History: The Gamecocks hold an 11-2 series edge against the Camels with the last meeting being a 9-0 Gamecock win in the 2014 Columbia Regional. The Gamecocks beats the Camels twice in 2014 before bowing out to Maryland in the regional final. Last Meeting: Wil Crowe pitched a complete game shutout as the Gamecock offense pounded out 13 hits defeating Campbell 9-0. Marcus Mooney, Max Schrock, Joey Pankake and Tanner English led the way with two hits apiece. Weather: Perfect. 79 degrees at first pitch with temps in the 70s throughout the game.

Scouting

The Camels are the best offense on paper that South Carolina has seen since LSU. They have five starters hitting over .300 and six players with double-digit home runs. Outfielder Lawson Harrill leads the team in both categories batting .376 with 22 home runs. Jarrod Belbin, the redshirt senior from Australia, also has 20 home runs and .322 average. Belbin is 25-26 in stolen base attempts. Campbell not only hits for power, but they they also get hit. The Camels have been hit by pitches 145 times this season- the most in college baseball. They've also stolen a 132 bases, which is good enough for eighth nationally. The Camels are also 11th nationally walks. It is going to be imperative that the Gamecocks do not give the Camels free passes. Leading the Camels in stolen bases is another redshirt senior in Tyler Halstead. The Kansas native has 32 stolen bases and hits .371. Campbell's best starters are most likely used up for this regional but they have more power arms that almost any other team not in a major conference. Their pitching staff is one that the Gamecocks would be accustomed to seeing in the SEC. The Camels were 11-5 against the NCAA field prior to the start of this tournament. They had the highest RPI of any non-hosting team, currently it is 14. The Camels SOS was ranked 77th but they do challenge themselves outside of Big South play. The Camels played three with Coastal Carolina and UNC Wilmington. They also played Duke, UNC, ECU and Louisiana.

Round the Tournament

SEC The SEC sent a record 10 teams to the dance, nine of those ten are still playing. South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Alabama are 2-0 and in the regional finals. Weather has delayed both the Fayetteville and Baton Rouge by a day so both Arkansas and LSU will play their second games today. The game of the entire tournament thus far took place in Clemson last night when Tennessee hit a 3-run homer with two strikes and two outs in the top of ninth down 4-2. Clemson would respond with one in the bottom of ninth and the teams would play into the 14th inning before the Vols broke through with a run, sending the hated Tigers to the losers bracket. More good news, in addition to Clemson losing and Carolina winning, Texas Tech sent Florida to the losers bracket. The Gators will play UConn this afternoon. If the Gamecocks can win one more game and Florida fails to win three in a row, Super Regional baseball will return to Columbia for the first time since 2016. Auburn is the only SEC team that has been eliminated as of Sunday morning. The Tigers join Oklahoma State as the only host teams to go 2-and-que. Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and the Gators all will need to win three games in a row to advance. Rest of the Field Wake Forest is blitzing its' way through the Winston-Salem regional, scoring a tournament-high 21 runs in their winners' bracket victory over Maryland. Coastal is on the verge of reaching their regional final, needing two wins over Duke to advance to the Supers. Also the Arizona Wildcats did nothing to justify the selection committee placing them in the field. The Wildcats went 0-2 and lost by a combined score of 21-7. Four Seeds We tried to tell you back in February that the Penn Quakers weren't a bad baseball team. Auburn and Samford have found out the hard way. Penn is one win away from reaching the Supers. Oral Roberts out-slugged Washington 15-12 to reach the Regional final in Stillwater.

Prediction: South Carolina played quite up to their midseason form this weekend, but it's been close. Gamecocks to the Supers 8-6.