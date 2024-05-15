Who: #24 South Carolina 33-18 (13-14) at #1 Tennessee 43-10 (19-8). Knoxville, TN

Time/TV: Thursday 6:30pm, Friday 6:30pm, and Saturday 1:00pm. All games will be streaming on SEC Network +.

Line: Will update when available.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Ty Good (5th RHP) 5-1, 3.21 ERA, 47.2 IP, 21 BB, 63Ks, .192 BAA v. Chris Stamos (Gr. LHP) 3-0, 3.33 ERA, 24.1 IP, 12 BB, 27Ks, .183 BAA.

Saturday, TBA v. Drew Beam (Jr. RHP) 7-2, 3.75 ERA, 74.1 IP, 17 BB, 67Ks, .275 BAA

Sunday, TBA vs. Zander Sechrist (Sr. LHP) 1-1, 2.78 ERA, 43.1 IP, 10 BB, 48Ks,

Ty Good has pitched much better out of the bullpen this season. He's made two starts on the year, vs Longwood and at Florida. He wasn't bad in either start but he's been more effective pitching later in the game. The problem for Mark Kingston is that no one, outside of Garrett Gainey last week, has been very good out of the gate on a consistent basis. I think Kingston is going to gamble that he can get a series opening win if he uses Good and Gainey. Carolina would trade a win for having to figure their pitching staff for 18 innings in games two and three.

Volunteer game one starter Chris Stamos is not a guy that is expected to work deep into the game. He's made five SEC starts this season and he's only thrown a total of 15 innings this season. Stamos longest outing in conference play is three innings. He's also appeared in four conference games that he didn't start. Of the three Tennessee weekend starters, he's got the best strikeout stuff.

Drew Beam is the guy projected to be UT's highest pitching draft pick. As his numbers indicate, he's been solid this season but hardly unbeatable. SEC opponents are hitting .278 off of the right hander. He's also allowed 10 homers to SEC hitters.

History: Carolina holds a 67-45 all-time series edge but narrowly trails in Knoxville at 24-25 all-time. Both Mark Kingston and Tony Vitello were hired prior to the 2018 season. Kingston is 6-9 against Vitello and only 1-4 in the five series played. Carolina swept Tennessee in 2018 and has since lost the last four series to the Vols. Carolina's last series win in Knoxville came in 2017. In Vitello's six seasons in Knoxville, UT has made four-of-five postseasons, (the only miss was his first season), with two College Series appearances and another Super Regional appearance.

Last Meeting: The Gamecocks won the middle game, a scheduled seven-inning affair after the series was condensed due to rain. Tennessee rebounded to pound Carolina 12-1 in the second game of the twin bill to take the series for the fourth straight season. Beam pitched the series finale and allowed only a solo Cole Messina home run. Talmadge LeCroy drove in two in Carolina's only win.

Weather: In a good precursor to Hoover, weather will loom all weekend. Thursday night there is a 50% chance of rain with temperatures in the upper 70s at first pitch. Friday's forecast is nearly identical. Saturday's forecast calls for early rain followed by overcast skies with temps in the low 80s. All three games should be played, but there is good chance of some delays along the way.