Regular Season Finale: Tennessee Preview
Who: #24 South Carolina 33-18 (13-14) at #1 Tennessee 43-10 (19-8). Knoxville, TN
Time/TV: Thursday 6:30pm, Friday 6:30pm, and Saturday 1:00pm. All games will be streaming on SEC Network +.
Line: Will update when available.
Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Ty Good (5th RHP) 5-1, 3.21 ERA, 47.2 IP, 21 BB, 63Ks, .192 BAA v. Chris Stamos (Gr. LHP) 3-0, 3.33 ERA, 24.1 IP, 12 BB, 27Ks, .183 BAA.
Saturday, TBA v. Drew Beam (Jr. RHP) 7-2, 3.75 ERA, 74.1 IP, 17 BB, 67Ks, .275 BAA
Sunday, TBA vs. Zander Sechrist (Sr. LHP) 1-1, 2.78 ERA, 43.1 IP, 10 BB, 48Ks,
Ty Good has pitched much better out of the bullpen this season. He's made two starts on the year, vs Longwood and at Florida. He wasn't bad in either start but he's been more effective pitching later in the game. The problem for Mark Kingston is that no one, outside of Garrett Gainey last week, has been very good out of the gate on a consistent basis. I think Kingston is going to gamble that he can get a series opening win if he uses Good and Gainey. Carolina would trade a win for having to figure their pitching staff for 18 innings in games two and three.
Volunteer game one starter Chris Stamos is not a guy that is expected to work deep into the game. He's made five SEC starts this season and he's only thrown a total of 15 innings this season. Stamos longest outing in conference play is three innings. He's also appeared in four conference games that he didn't start. Of the three Tennessee weekend starters, he's got the best strikeout stuff.
Drew Beam is the guy projected to be UT's highest pitching draft pick. As his numbers indicate, he's been solid this season but hardly unbeatable. SEC opponents are hitting .278 off of the right hander. He's also allowed 10 homers to SEC hitters.
History: Carolina holds a 67-45 all-time series edge but narrowly trails in Knoxville at 24-25 all-time. Both Mark Kingston and Tony Vitello were hired prior to the 2018 season. Kingston is 6-9 against Vitello and only 1-4 in the five series played. Carolina swept Tennessee in 2018 and has since lost the last four series to the Vols. Carolina's last series win in Knoxville came in 2017. In Vitello's six seasons in Knoxville, UT has made four-of-five postseasons, (the only miss was his first season), with two College Series appearances and another Super Regional appearance.
Last Meeting: The Gamecocks won the middle game, a scheduled seven-inning affair after the series was condensed due to rain. Tennessee rebounded to pound Carolina 12-1 in the second game of the twin bill to take the series for the fourth straight season. Beam pitched the series finale and allowed only a solo Cole Messina home run. Talmadge LeCroy drove in two in Carolina's only win.
Weather: In a good precursor to Hoover, weather will loom all weekend. Thursday night there is a 50% chance of rain with temperatures in the upper 70s at first pitch. Friday's forecast is nearly identical. Saturday's forecast calls for early rain followed by overcast skies with temps in the low 80s. All three games should be played, but there is good chance of some delays along the way.
Scouting the Vols
Tennessee under Tony Vitello reminds me of South Carolina under Ray Tanner. Tanner and Vitello were both firing leaders that almost instantly shook up the SEC pecking order. Tanner would of course go on to lead USC to six College World Series appearances with two National Championships and two more runner-up finishes in 16 season. The 2021 Tennessee team was eerily similar to the 2000 Gamecocks. Both steamrolled through SEC play and entered the NCAA Tournament as the #1 overall seed only to be upset on their home field by a significant underdog.
UT presently shows no signs of slowing up. They are one game back of Arkansas and Kentucky in the SEC race. They lead the SEC in nearly every offensive category including; average, homers, RBIs, hits, slugging, total bases, and doubles. It's going to fell like deja vu after seeing Georgia's lineup last weekend. Christian Moore leads the Volunteers with a .377 batting average and 24 home runs, while Blake Burke has a .368 average with 22 doubles and 15 home runs. Moore's numbers actually improve in SEC-play, with a .413 average and 17 home runs. South Carolina native and Clemson transfer Billy Amick is batting .341 with 18 home runs. All three of those guys are expected to go in the opening rounds of this summer's MLB Draft. Sophomore Kavares Tears is also draft eligible and should hear his name called early in Day 2. He's currently hitting .339 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs. True sophomore Dylan Dreiling is going to be a potential first-rounder in 2025. He's hitting .340 with nine home runs against SEC pitchers.
Tennessee's pitching staff doesn't have gaudy strikeout numbers but they also don't walk many guys, issuing a league-low 147 free passes on the season. They are also collectively second in the league in ERA at 3.86. Aaron Combs and AJ Causey are the best arms in the bullpen.
The Volunteers have not lost a series at home this season and are 102-13 at home since 2022.
Prediction:
I think Kingston's goal, while he won't admit it, is to get one this weekend. One win in Knoxville and Carolina will be a lock for the postseason. If they are swept in back-to-back weeks, they would finish 4-6 in SEC series and 4-7 in weekend series against power opponents. Despite the high RPI and SOS, that record could be a potential stumbling block. With one win Carolina would finish 14-16 in the toughest league in the county and would be 34-20 against one of the nation's toughest schedules. The Gamecocks are in with one win and I'm betting Carolina throws everything and the kitchen sink at UT on Thursday night to avoid going to Hoover needing that win. Tennessee takes 2-of-3.