@GamecockCentral

New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer is expected to add SEC veteran offensive line coach Will Friend to his staff, according to a report from Football Scoop citing sources.

Friend has spent the last three seasons as Jeremy Pruitt's offensive line coach at Tennessee.

Prior to his stop in Knoxville, Friend spent three seasons as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Colorado State under Mike Bobo.

Before his time at CSU, Friend served four years as the offensive line coach at Georgia.

Friend, a four-year starter and two-time All-SEC guard at Alabama, has also made coaching stops at UAB and Gardner-Webb.

Beamer's first staff has started to come together and Gamecock Central's Chris Clark has the latest he's hearing on the movement there with other staff openings exclusively for Gamecock Central subscribers here. Not a subscriber? Check out the deal below to get signed up!

----------

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

Not ready to pay? Use the code GCNSD to get a free trial from now until January 29, 2021!

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!