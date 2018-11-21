SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

South Carolina's 2019 recruiting class is officially full at this moment in time, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Finkelstein reports that 2019 small forward Trey Anderson has committed and signed to the Gamecocks after taking an official visit to campus this week.

Also see: 2020 prospect gives the latest on his recruitment

Anderson is a three-star prospect is currently playing at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut but is originally from the West Coast after playing at Mater Dei Catholic High School in California.

"Anderson embodies everything that Martin stands for and will give South Carolina a reliable weapon from the perimeter," according to an article by HoopHustle. "Martin will get the best out of Anderson like he does with most of his athletes. The California-product might look like a dude who walked out of a Hollywood casting call but don’t let that fool you. Anderson is a gritty competitor and a player who’s willing to do whatever it takes to win. Martin will love him.

Last season he averaged 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and shot 46 percent from the field.

Also see: Vegas insider breaks down this weekend's matchup against Clemson

With his commitment, Anderson becomes the third signee in the Gamecocks' 2019 class, joining Trae Hannibal and Wildens Leveque, and means the team's class is officially full barring any transfers.

Both Hannibal and Leveque have signed their letters of intent, both doing it last week.