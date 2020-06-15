After flirting again with the NBA Draft, AJ Lawson is officially returning to school for his junior season, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein reported Lawson made his decision today to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft pool, making it clear he was coming back to school for his third season under Frank Martin.

He had until August 3 to officially announce his decision, and did it today to end speculation on if he was coming back or forgoing his final two seasons at South Carolina.

Because of Coronavirus, the NBA Draft and any workouts leading up to it were pushed way back with the draft in mid-October now, which is when players would be preparing for their seasons on campus.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to report to campus at the end of June to get tested and prepare for summer workouts to start at the beginning of July.

Lawson is considered a NBA level prospect but struggled with some consistency as a sophomore, which might have been one of the reasons he opted to come back for a third season at South Carolina.



He was the Gamecocks' leading scorer last season, averaging 13.4 points per game, but shot 41.4 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three last season and 72.4 percent from the free throw line.

With his return, it means the Gamecocks stay full on their 13-scholarship limit and won't have to added a transfer or another high school player in the 2020 class and the Gamecocks bring back one of their best players from last season.

Now the Gamecocks are expected to return eight of their top 10 minute getters and scorers from last season with Jair Bolden and Maik Kotsar the two defections.