@GamecockCentral

The Palmetto State native spent one season with the Gamecocks when he helped tutor Kevin Harris to a 1,000-yard season, Kitchings' fourth 1,000-yard rusher in the last five seasons.

South Carolina running backs coach Des Kitchings is expected to land on the Atlanta Falcons staff, according to several reports.

**BREAKING** We have been told that South Carolina RB Coach, Des Kitchings is leaving South Carolina and taking a job with the Atlanta Falcons. pic.twitter.com/BvPs65z1Pg

The Falcons are planning to hire Des Kitchings from South Carolina’s staff. I don’t know that we’ve ever seen anything like what Shane Beamer has been through with coaching hires… https://t.co/5kxQ66TTPw

Also considered an effective recruiter, Kitchings was kept on as running backs coach by Shane Beamer following the firing of Will Muschamp.

Kitchings spent the prior eight seasons coaching the running backs at North Carolina State. He had the additional duties as the tight ends coach in 2012, as the recruiting coordinator from 2014-18, as the assistant head coach for offense from 2016-18, and as the co-offensive coordinator in 2019.

Kitchings’ 17-year coaching career began at Furman, his alma mater, working as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator from 2004-07.

His next stop was in the SEC, working at Vanderbilt from 2008-10, including one season as the offensive coordinator.

He also spent one year (2011) at Air Force when the Falcons ranked third nationally in rushing averaging (314.8 yards per game) and in rushing touchdowns (43).