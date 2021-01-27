@GamecockCentral

 South Carolina Football: Des Kitchings lands job with Falcons
South Carolina running backs coach Des Kitchings is expected to land on the Atlanta Falcons staff, according to several reports.

The Palmetto State native spent one season with the Gamecocks when he helped tutor Kevin Harris to a 1,000-yard season, Kitchings' fourth 1,000-yard rusher in the last five seasons.

Also considered an effective recruiter, Kitchings was kept on as running backs coach by Shane Beamer following the firing of Will Muschamp.

Kitchings spent the prior eight seasons coaching the running backs at North Carolina State. He had the additional duties as the tight ends coach in 2012, as the recruiting coordinator from 2014-18, as the assistant head coach for offense from 2016-18, and as the co-offensive coordinator in 2019.

Kitchings’ 17-year coaching career began at Furman, his alma mater, working as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator from 2004-07.

His next stop was in the SEC, working at Vanderbilt from 2008-10, including one season as the offensive coordinator.

He also spent one year (2011) at Air Force when the Falcons ranked third nationally in rushing averaging (314.8 yards per game) and in rushing touchdowns (43).

