According to a report from The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Gamecocks are set to hire current Georgia State head coach and former South Carolina staffer Shawn Elliott to the role.

South Carolina football has zeroed in on its new tight ends coach, and it is a familiar face.

Elliott spent seven years on staff at South Carolina starting in 2010 , where he was the offensive line coach under Steve Spurrier on a staff which also included Shane Beamer as an assistant. Eliott worked with the offensive line throughout the program's most successful seasons ever, and still maintained strong ties to Columbia even after he left. In 2015 after Spurrier stepped down, Elliott became the program's interim head coach and even stayed on for one season after that when Will Muschamp took over in 2016.

In 2017 he took the head coaching job at Georgia State, where he stayed for another seven seasons and built the Panthers into a solid upper-tier Sun Belt Program. His record in Atlanta was 41-44 overall, but he won three bowl games in four years to close out his time as a head coach.

South Carolina is replacing Jody Wright at tight ends coach after he took the head coaching job at Murray State, and the initial backup plan at tight end coach of shifting wide receivers coac Justin Stepp over fell through when Stepp accepted the same position at Illinois.

This is the fourth new assistant coach hire on Beamer's staff this off-season.

