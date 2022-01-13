It can be hard in college football to determine progress on a year in and year out basis, but in year one for Shane Beamer and staff it's a pretty easy decision.

There's no disputing the Gamecocks—who were a combined 6-18 in the two years prior to Beamer taking over—exceeded national expectations this season and made progress, winning seven games (with a bowl) and doubling their over/under Vegas preseason win totals.

Before the season, though, we wrote about five stats to help show tangible progress in year one—outside of just wins— and it's time to revisit those with the season over.