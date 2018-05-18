GamecockCentral.com

One of the best homegrown players in the 2019 class is still considering committing to the Gamecocks.

Gray Collegiate's Juwan Gary released his top five and included South Carolina along with Alabama, N.C. State, Virginia Tech and Clemson.

Gary is the No. 59 overall prospect in the 2019 class and is a four-star shooting guard according to Rivals.

Gary averaged 20.5 points and 8.3 rebounds this season, picking up an offer from Frank Martin and the Gamecocks in January.

He's the latest in top 100 players who have the Gamecocks as a finalist with Christian Brown including South Carolina in his top seven as well.