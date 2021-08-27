Rivals250 ATH Nyckoles Harbor says three teams are really pushing for him

Nyckoles Harbor didn't get much of a chance to showcase his full skill set during Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll's spring season but that will change this fall. The Rivals250 athlete is a track star too, posted times of 6.79 seconds in the 60-meter dash, 10.31 in the 100-meter dash, and 21.36 in the 200-meter dash. College programs around the country are watching closely to see how his exceptional combination of size (6-foot-5, 220-pounds) and speed translate to the field.

"I would have to say Michigan, Penn State, and South Carolina are really the ones that are pushing for me, trying to get me the hardest," Harbor said. "Schools like N.C. State, Ohio State, Rutgers, Maryland, Oregon and everybody else is in this close race, but it's really those top three schools right now that are just pushing really hard to get me. As of right now, I'll probably be making a top 10 later on, probably about the summertime of next year. I want to just enjoy my junior year before I start thinking about that.

"I have family in Michigan," he said. "My mom is from Michigan, the Detroit area, so my family lives about 30 minutes away from the Michigan stadium. If I got a family emergency up there or I got to go home for something, I already got people there. I just love the city. I used to go there to see my grandma every year for a summer trip. So I really do this for her. If I go there, it'd really be an honor to put on for her city. I haven't gone to a game, but I went there to see the campus I think it was two years ago.

"My older sister went to Penn State," said Harbor. "She graduated in 2014. She did all four years there and she loves the place. They already had one Harbor there and might have another. The experience was crazy. Just seeing everything in the building and they're also renovating it now. Just seeing all the plans that they're doing it's really crazy. For me to see people from where I'm from, the DMV area, to go up to Pennsylvania thrive up there, it makes me more comfortable because I'm not going into an unknown spot or unknown territory. Pennsylvania is a cool state. It's a quiet, calm place but the city goes crazy, especially on a game day.

"I love what Shane Beamer is doing with South Carolina," he said. "He's really bringing the place up after the coaching change. With him keeping the players there and adding on players, I like what he's doing. He impressed me with how he came up to me and some of my coaches when we pulled up to the training facility. He was right standing outside and gave me a big bear hug and everything. That was really special to me because I never expected that. I just expected a handshake and a good talk. Ever since Jadeveon Clowney went there, that's why I put the number seven on. People from my area going to states that we're not used to and staying and making a living there like MarShawn Lloyd. I've talked to him and he told me everything that it's about and I'm liking what he's saying.

"There's one thing I want to do in college and that's play football and run track," Harbor said. "I don't think a lot of people want to do this because dual sports in college, it's a really hard thing. I have a genuine aspiration to win a Super Bowl ring and an Olympic gold medal. For me to do track and football in both college and then in the pros would be the best thing for me and my family because that's what we really want. I'm ready for that. I'm ready for everything that has to come for it to happen. My mom's teaching me how to work my schedules out and make sure I get good sleep in all the time.

"I believe if I get the right opportunity to even go pro in high school, I would strongly consider that because that's really a blessing," he said. "They're showing you that you have a lot of potential and that you don't need the college level. You see what Erriyon Knighton did. After one year he was in Olympics and got fourth place.

"I always thought about (NIL opportunities) a little bit, but I'm not really too concerned about that," said Harbor. "I'm just going there just to enjoy. And if I get an NIL deal or if I get endorsements and all that, we'll handle that down the road, but I'm not really thinking about all the money and stuff."