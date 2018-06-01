Since he arrived in Columbia, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp has continued his tradition of developing quality defensive linemen and Anderson admitted that also weighed heavily into his decision.

"It’s the place where I feel most comfortable it’s where my heart is telling me to go," Anderson said. "I feel like South Carolina, they’re a school that’s not established already but they’re up and coming and I want to be a part of that. They’re going to win a lot of games in these next couple of years and hopefully a championship and I want to be a part of that."

For the second consecutive year the South Carolina Gamecocks have reached into the state of Tennessee to land a marquee talent out of Siegel High School. This time it's Rivals250 defensive lineman Joseph Anderson , who committed to the Gamecocks on Friday morning, just prior to arriving on campus for his his official visit over the weekend.

"It’s big," Anderson said. "They can develop me into an NFL player and that’s what I need and I want. He’s known to do that so I feel comfortable with him because he knows defense so well and his whole staff really knows what they're doing."

After visiting for the Gamecocks spring game in late March, Anderson had a feeling that Columbia was the place for him and his communication with the coaches over the past few months have only cemented that feeling.

"It was a good experience and a good environment when I was there in the spring," Anderson said. "They had a good crowd out there and it was good seeing the coaches and stuff. Since then they have all been in touch a lot. Coach Muschamp, Coach (Travaris) Robinson, Coach (Lance) Thompson and Coach (Bobby) Bentley. All of our relationships are really close."

Anderson will join his former high school teammate, Class of 2018 Rivals250 offensive tackle Maxwell Iyama in Columbia. He said that Iyama's presence didn't have a ton to do with his decision, but is an added plus to have a friend already on campus.

"He helped me if I had questions about the school, he answered them and told me what to expect," Anderson said. "I liked South Carolina because I like it, so having someone there is just a bonus."

As far as his fit in the Gamecocks scheme, Anderson has been told that his versatility is a major plus.

"They’re going to move me around a lot because they know I’m versatile," he said. "I can play 5-technique, the 3-technique, they are going to move me around and use me how they think I can have the biggest impact. They could have some guys leaving early for the draft so hopefully I can come in and do what I need to do to play as a freshman."

The Gamecocks picked up a commitment from five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens last Friday and Anderson said he thinks the two can have quite the career together.

"I think we will be a great combination," Anderson said. "I think he’ll be a teammate to play with and he will only me get better and I’ll help him get better."

Another major factor in committing prior to the weekend visit was now Anderson can shift his role from recruitee to recruiter.

"I think I can persuade some of these other recruits and get them in and locked down and turn them into Gamecocks," he said. "It’s a place where I feel comfortable and I hope a lot of other recruits come out and make a decision, too. I think it’s a special place and place that’s going to surprise a lot of people in the years to come."

Anderson becomes the school's 13th commitment in class of 2019 and the third defensive lineman ranked four stars or higher, joining Pickens and Georgia prospect Rodricus Fitten.