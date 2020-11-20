Receiver Rodarius Thomas became the first recruit to publicly announce his decommitment from South Carolina, posting it to Twitter Friday afternoon.

In the wake of the Will Muschamp firing, the Gamecocks have their first decommitment in the 2021 class.

"I want to thank the Gamecocks for supporting me these few months and especially for the opportunity to play at South Carolina. I would like to thank the coaches for recruiting me and believing in me," Thomas tweeted.

"With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of South Carolina. I have thought long and hard about my decision and I feel it is best for me to open my recruitment back up and continue my journey playing the game that I love."

Thomas is considered a three-star receiver and is not ranked at his position in the 2021 class.

The Gamecocks now have 15 commitments in the 2021 class, which is ranked No. 51 in the country by Rivals.