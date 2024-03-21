Who: #1 seed South Carolina (32-0) vs #16 Presbyterian (21-14), Columbia, SC.

Time/TV: 2:00 pm on ESPN. Tip off could be pushed back depending on the runtime of earlier game between Michigan State and UNC.

Line: Haven’t seen one yet, will update closer to game time. Best Guess SC -57.5. Total 139.5.

History: Carolina leads 3-0, with the first two meetings being played early in the Dawn Staley era and both were 28-point Gamecock wins. Of course Carolina and PC meet back on December 16, 2023, that one was not a 28-point game.

South Carolina is in its 20th NCAA Tournament and its 12th straight under head coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks are 44-17 overall in the event with 13 Sweet 16 appearances, seven Elite Eight seasons, five Final Four showings and two National Championships.

In her 24th season as a head coach, Staley has taken a team to the NCAA Tournament 18 times. She is 38-15 at the event, including a 36-9 mark at South Carolina.

Last Meeting: Carolina 99-29. The Gamecocks pretty much did everything they wanted to except hit the century mark. Seven of the ten Gamecocks that saw action scored in double figures with Chloe Kitts recording a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in just 20 minutes of action. South Carolina's defense held the Blue Hose to 15.6% shooting from the field.