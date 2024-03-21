Round One: PC Preview
Who: #1 seed South Carolina (32-0) vs #16 Presbyterian (21-14), Columbia, SC.
Time/TV: 2:00 pm on ESPN. Tip off could be pushed back depending on the runtime of earlier game between Michigan State and UNC.
Line: Haven’t seen one yet, will update closer to game time. Best Guess SC -57.5. Total 139.5.
History: Carolina leads 3-0, with the first two meetings being played early in the Dawn Staley era and both were 28-point Gamecock wins. Of course Carolina and PC meet back on December 16, 2023, that one was not a 28-point game.
South Carolina is in its 20th NCAA Tournament and its 12th straight under head coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks are 44-17 overall in the event with 13 Sweet 16 appearances, seven Elite Eight seasons, five Final Four showings and two National Championships.
In her 24th season as a head coach, Staley has taken a team to the NCAA Tournament 18 times. She is 38-15 at the event, including a 36-9 mark at South Carolina.
Last Meeting: Carolina 99-29. The Gamecocks pretty much did everything they wanted to except hit the century mark. Seven of the ten Gamecocks that saw action scored in double figures with Chloe Kitts recording a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in just 20 minutes of action. South Carolina's defense held the Blue Hose to 15.6% shooting from the field.
Scouting the Blue Hose
Let's start by congratulating Presbyterian on the most successful season since they began D1 play in 2007. PC's 20 wins is the most in the program's history since they made the jump. The Blue Hose are fresh off recording their first ever NCAA Tournament win, upsetting Sacred Heart in the CLA on Wednesday night. I can say with 100% confidence that their successful season will end Friday afternoon.
The Blue Hose have a heavy international flavor to their roster with players representing four different nations. (USA, Spain, Latvia, and Sweden). PC's best player is 6'3 senior Bryanna Brady. The senior averages 12.4 points per game and 4.6 rebounds. Sophomore Tilda Sjokvist has also had a nice season averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 assists a game. The 5'7 Swede led PC with 15 of their 29 points in the last meeting with the Gamecocks.
Award Season and Team Notes
Head coach Dawn Staley has picked up every National Coach of the Year honor announced so far. She has claimed the title from at least one organization in four of the last five seasons, including each of the last three. Seniors Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao have also been collecting All-America recognition this week. The addition of Paopao to the list gives Staley 11 All-Americans at South Carolina.
SEC All-Freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley became the first freshman to earn SEC Tournament MVP honors since Candace Parker in 2006. The Columbia native led the team with 14.3 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and 2.0 assists per game for the tournament.
This season, South Carolina faced 15 of the 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament field, three of which are also in the Albany 1 Region. The Gamecocks went 19-0 against those 15 teams, including an 11-0 mark against the seven other SEC teams in the field.
In addition to their seven league rivals in the field – Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt – South Carolina played non-conference games against Notre Dame (N), Maryland, South Dakota State, at North Carolina, at Duke, Utah (N), Presbyterian and UConn.
Prediction:
Gamecocks hardly break a sweat even without Cardoso. Carolina 95-41.