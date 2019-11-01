The Gamecocks are less than a week away from really getting going in their regular season opener Nov. 6 against North Alabama.

Leading scorer? Rebounder? Assist-maker?

CT: I don't think AJ Lawson is the team's best scorer—that nod probably goes to Jermaine Couisnard—but I do think he'll score the most points and have more opportunities to do so. He makes so much happen on the court in terms of behind able to knock down high-percentage threes, getting to the basket and drawing fouls, and I'm expecting him to average a little over what he did last year, so around 14.5 points probably, with Couisnard not far behind.

Maik Kotsar seems to be the natural pick to lead the team in rebounding, but for the sake of making some off-the-wall prediction, I'll say Wildens Leveque. If he can continue to learn the playbook and develop, it's not crazy to think he could be starting at some point this year, which will give his 6-foot-10 fame ample opportunity to haul in some missed shots.

As for assists, Lawson led the team with seven Wednesday, but I think it'll be Jair Bolden. He'll handle a lot of point guard duties this season, and he should be the team's leading assist man.

CW: I would be surprised if anyone other than A.J. Lawson leads the team in scoring, although Couisnard may as well be a unicorn. I have no idea what to expect from him, and lingering doubts that he is even real. Lawson is fantastic on the break, is good at drawing fouls, and will have the ball in his hands a lot.

I expect Lawson to lead the team in assists, too, but Frank Martin likes to split the point guard duties. I could see Bolden eking out the lead in part because Lawson takes so many shots. Bolden looked very calm against CIU, but it seems like every season there is a point guard who looks unflappable in the exhibition and then gets rattled as soon as the competition steps up.



As for rebounding - who knows? I’ll say Alanzo Frink, based off of his eight rebounds in 13 minutes in the exhibition, but it could be any one of about six guys, including Lawson. Getting consistent rebounding, either from one player or by committee, is going to be one of the keys to success this season.

Who's the best defender on the team?

CT: It is, and always will be, Justin Minaya. He's long, strong and athletic on the perimeter and does just about everything Frank Martin wants from his wing-type players. He can guard almost every position but center and does it well. Barring injury, he'll be the wire-to-wire best defender on the team.

CW: Yeah, this is the easiest question to answer. Fans got really down on Minaya in his five games last season and I don’t understand why. He’s not a 20-point per game scorer, but he is effective and picks his spots. But mostly, he is the team’s best perimeter defender and a player who makes good teams better. He was the best defender as a freshman, looked more comfortable in those five games last season, and should be even better this season. Willingness to defend is half the battle, and Minaya is willing. Martin wants him to get better at defending the dribble, and early signs are positive. Fitness was never an issue, but Minaya still looks like he is in better shape this season. His size also gives South Carolina versatility on the perimeter, since he can defend three positions. Finally, if Minaya can guard the opponent’s best player, it takes pressure off Lawson, who often drew that responsibility by default last season.

Which freshman will be this year's breakout player?

CT: It's easy to say Trae Hannibal here, but I'll go off the beaten path and say Jalyn McCreary. He showed bursts of athleticism and Chris-Silva-esque energy in the exhibition and, with a thin frontcourt, he should have a lot of time to play and iron out kinks in his game. He's a guy who has the potential to be really good for the Gamecocks.

CW: It’s a small sample size against an inferior opponent, but I was impressed by McCreary too. He showed a knack for making plays by playing with a high motor and showing a good basketball IQ, things that don’t always go together. However, at 6-7, he’s going to be undersized against a lot of major teams, and it remains to be seen how he adapts. The flip side is, he looked comfortable 20 feet from the basket, so he could be the one forcing mismatches.

Which returning player is the biggest threat to make a significant jump this year?

CT: Before the injury, I would have said Keyshawn Bryant, but I'll go Jermaine Couisnard here. I know it's hard to say a guy takes a big jump and we've never seen him play in a structured game, but he came to school with the reputation as a scorer and a facilitator but this season he should grow more on the defensive end. That's the next step for his game, and playing/practicing more on defense should allow him to continue to develop into a more well-rounded player.

CW: Same. I was going to pick Couisnard anyway, but with Bryant out he almost has no choice. It seems like at one time or another Martin has called Couisnard the Gamecocks’ best at every part of the game, but we still don’t really know what to expect in a real game. Sitting out last season gives Couisnard a year of experience in the Gamecocks’ system plus a year in the strength and conditioning program. He was already poised to make an impact this year, but Bryant’s injury has opened up a gaping hole in the lineup.

Can this team make the NCAA Tournament?

CT: If they get Keyshawn Bryant back to where he was pre-knee injury and all the pieces fall into place, I don't see a reason why this can't be a NCAA Tournament team and a team with the potential to win a game or two once there. They have to find a way to replace Silva's energy and defensive ability and need to improve in their rebounding totals, but they're talented and deep enough to hear their name called come Selection Sunday.

CW: Yes they can, but I don’t know if they will. There are a lot of intriguing pieces on this team, Martin’s teams always improve over the season, and they usually knock off a blue blood or two. That’s why I think they can. What gives me pause? There are also glaring questions about rebounding and interior defense that could derail the season, as well as the seemingly moving target the selection committee has for South Carolina to get in. South Carolina isn’t going to replace Silva as a player and leader, but by committee it needs to somehow replace his production. An elite point guard goes a long way though, and I think Lawson can be elite this year.