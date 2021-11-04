Roundup, Ep. 13: Jason Brown as QB1? & Beamer vs Mullen on Recruiting

In the thirteenth episode of The GC Roundup, host Kendall Smith gets you up to speed on everything you need to know around Gamecock Nation.

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor and @Mike_Uva.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.