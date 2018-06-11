GamecockCentral.com

But all of that and the stress or jubilation that came from draft week went out the window as both continued their torrid postseason pace and helped power the Gamecocks to a win Sunday.

Cortes, one of the youngest draftable players on the roster, saw his lifelong dream realized after he was picked in the third round of the MLB Draft. Row, arguably the most consistent and productive player in the lineup, went undrafted as a senior.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.—Justin Row and Carlos Cortes had two very different weeks but both are carrying the Gamecocks through this postseason.

“I’m just trying to put good swings on the ball. I’m not trying to think about the draft at all,” Row said. “We’re just trying to win ballgames and get to the next level. I’m not focused on that, just trying to put good swings on baseballs.”

Cortes, who was taken No. 83 overall by the New York Mets, is setting the tone early with Row driving in the runs behind him.

They’re combining to hit 19-for-40 (.475) through five games this postseason and have scored 11 total runs while driving in another six.

Cortes, who went 3-for-4 Sunday, is hitting .500 with two RBI and has come around to score seven times over five games.

“I’m just looking for pitches to hit and I’m taking advantage of every opportunity with balls over the plate,” Cortes said. “I’m taking pitches and trying to hit the ball hard.”

Row started off Sunday’s game with two RBI hits in his first two plate appearances and is hitting at a .444 clip in 18 at-bats so far this tournament.

There’s no chip on his shoulder he said about not getting drafted, but he’s continuing to find his way into the mix every game.

He’s also reached safely in all but one game this postseason, including reaching in four of his five plate appearances Sunday to make up for two throwing errors in the field.

“That’s about as good as it gets," head coach Mark Kingston said of Row."He made a couple unnecessary throws that he’ll learn from, but we won today and he was a big part of that,”

For Row, it probably hasn’t been an easy week seeing his teammates getting drafted and him missing out on that opportunity. His teammates have even taken it upon themselves to campaign on Twitter for teams to sign him to a free agent deal.

Row isn’t worried too much about that, though. He’s focused on being a good teammate, and it’s having a positive impact on his game and the game of his players.

“He’s been supportive of everyone that’s been drafted. I still think it’s a little rigged. I believe he had very, very clutch at-bats today,” Cortes said. “He’s a big time player.”