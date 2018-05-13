GamecockCentral.com

He admitted it was difficult having to wait for a shot, and the distance being away from home didn’t help.

But once he got on campus, it was a little bit of a different story. Row struggled to find playing time, starting 17 games and playing in another 12 while hitting .290 with nine RBI.

Justin Row came all the way across the country—from Fullerton College in California—thinking he’d be the starter come opening day of his junior year.

“I think anybody would tell you they came in and want to be the guy and play every day,” he told GamecockCentral. “I guess the distance and not being close to home kind of added to that. I wasn’t able to go home to my dad and talk to him about what I should do. Then I started putting way too much pressure on myself to try and perform.”

This year’s a different story, though.

He’s hitting a team-best .359 and gets on base over 40 percent of the time he comes up to bat. Hitting in the middle of the order, he’s driven in 19 runs, a career-high.

The now senior is an everyday fixture in the lineup starting at second base and is having a career year while battling a knee injury for the majority of SEC play.

“He’s always in the right place at the right time; he’s going to give you everything he’s got,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “He may not have the tools that jump off the page at you but he’s a baseball player.”

Row was honored Saturday with his family in town, one of the few times they’ve been able to come out to Founders Park during his two-year career going 3-for-3 with a home run.

He’ll spend the weekend with his family—getting a few home cooked meals, including a nice steak dinner out of the visit—and then finish up his senior season.

“I got a little emotional, there were some feelings I didn’t think I’d feel just having them here this weekend,” Row said. “I get them one weekend out of the year. Having a good day and getting a win makes it that much sweeter.”

After this weekend, though, the future becomes a little murkier.

He’s not sure where, or if, he’ll get drafted. A pro career is something he’s dreamed of and wants to give it a shot, but if not then he’d like to stay in baseball, potentially at South Carolina.

“Obviously if I get drafted I’ll pursue that, but if not I’d love to coach,” he said. “Whether that’s back home or if the opportunity presents itself here, I’d love to coach here. This is a top notch program with great facilities.”

But that decision is still a few weeks away and Row’s too focused right now on helping his team work its way into the postseason.



Row, who said he doesn’t think about his batting average because he doesn’t get caught up in stats, and the Gamecocks need a win Sunday to take the series over Missouri and help their postseason resume.

For him and over 20 other members of this year’s team, it would be the first postseason experience ever.

“That’s the reason you come here. When I was getting recruited they were winning a regional and playing in a super regional. That was what I expected when I got here,” Row said. “Given the opportunity this year, I can’t wait to see what happens.”