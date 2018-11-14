While the papers Hilinski signed don't officially lock him into the Gamecocks, they do allow for unlimited contact between Hilinski and the staff and also allowed the quarterback the opportunity to ceremonially sign alongside his classmates.

The four-star Rivals100 standout signed financial aid agreement papers Wednesday during a ceremony at his school with several of his classmates who were signing National Letters of Intent for other sports.

The four-star signal-caller will not be in California on Dec. 19, the first day that football prospects can officially sign letters of intent, as he will be in Mexico City preparing to play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World All-Star Bowl on Dec. 22. He and has family are also currently finalizing plans for a move to the state of South Carolina next month.

The class of 2019 pledge from Lutheran High in Orange, Calif. reaffirmed his commitment to South Carolina three weeks ago and will enroll at the school in January.

That's been the plan since the four-star prospect announced a commitment to the Gamecocks in April, but he's periodically received new major offers since then from programs like Southern Cal, Ohio State and UCLA, with the latest coming from Stanford, one of his dream schools.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pounder, who has 32 offers to his name, has remained firmly committed to the Gamecocks, spending countless hours convincing other top prospects to join him in Columbia.

Hilinski, ranked the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in his class, was last in Columbia for the Gamecocks' win over Tennessee when he spent the weekend getting a better idea of what it will be like when he's a part of the team.

"It definitely lived up to all the expectations," he said. "It just made me want to come back more and more. I just can't wait to get there in January. Me and Jakai (Moore) were talking and we were just like, 'Man, I just want to strap up right now and play tonight, which is one of those things and you get there and the electricity is in the air and you just want to come back for more, so we're definitely excited about it."

Hilinski recently completed his senior season of football when he completed 222 of 346 passes for 2,771 yards and 29 touchdowns.

