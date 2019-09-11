He and the rest of the receivers know how important they’ll play will be in determining a winner at Williams-Brice, and their head coach thinks opportunities will be there.

He’d bust out in a big way the following week—shaking off the dismal start with six touches for 127 yards and two touchdowns—but the big test comes this week against Alabama.

Coming off the season opener, it’d be silly to think Bryan Edwards wasn’t frustrated. The potential All-SEC receiver admitted as much after catching one pass for seven yards and not notching a reception for the final three quarters.

"There's going to be some 50/50 ball situations on both sides of the ball. Offensively, you need to make the plays. Defensively, you need to make the plays depending on what side of the ball we're on when the ball goes up,” Will Muschamp said. “There's going to be middle of the field coverage in this game, and you're going to have opportunities to create explosions down the field in one-on-one situations.”

South Carolina (1-1) has one of the better receiver duos in the country in Edwards and Shi Smith, with both guys combining for five explosives plays offensively and two more in the return game.

They’re two guys who can cause problems on the perimeter, and Alabama’s Nick Saban understands those issues and the nightmares stemming from having to game plan for Edwards and Smith along with the rest of the Gamecock receivers.

“I think their skill guys are really, really good. Those two guys are especially hard to cover. One guy has great size; one guy has great quickness,” Saban said. “They do a lot of things on offense to feature what those guys can do. I think it’s very challenging defensively to match up wit those guys in terms of their physical ability but also in terms of how they get utilized in the offense.”

The Tide enter Saturday’s game top five in the four major defensive categories: total defense, scoring, rushing and passing. They lead the league giving up just 6.5 points on 233 yards per game.

Their 129 passing yards allowed per game are second behind Missouri.

The Gamecocks are hoping to counteract a little of that with tempo, going fast enough to get some of Alabama’s defensive backs out of position.

“When we go fast, it kind of confuses the defense and we get a lot of busted coverages, one on ones and open opportunities,” Edwards said. “We like going fast.”

Edwards is excited for him and the rest of the receivers to go up against an Alabama secondary with this game almost like a measuring stick.

“I mean, they’re good players and I feel like I’m a good player,” Edwards said. “It’s going to be a dogfight. We’ll see how it goes.”

A big key to keeping guys like Edwards and Smith from being bracketed is continuing to run the ball well, which is something the Gamecocks have done through the first two games.

The Tide are the fifth-best run defense in the SEC, giving up 104 yards per game, while the Gamecocks currently the best running attack in the SEC, averaging 310 yards per game. Muschamp said getting a ground game established is something imperative to success.

"There's no question you can't get into a one-dimensional game with this crew because they rush the passer extremely well, especially with (Terrell) Lewis and (Anfernee) Jennings on the edge,” he said. “They've got great push in the middle with (Raekwon) Davis, (DJ) Dale and (LeBryan) Ray. To be able to run the football is something we're certainly planning on trying to do in the game."