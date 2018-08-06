GamecockCentral.com

Deebo Samuel's preseason hype train continues to roll along. The receiver, who's already landed on a few watch lists and was named Preseason All-SEC, landed on another big list Monday morning.

The senior landed on ESPN's list of the top 50 players in college football this year, coming in at No. 47 in the country.

Samuel has 1,971 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns in three years at South Carolina, including going off for over 400 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in three games before a broken fibula sidelined him the last 10 games.

"Injuries cut Samuel's 2017 season short, but according to coach Will Muschamp, he was one of the most explosive players in college football when healthy," ESPN's article reads. "A true all-purpose player, he can catch passes, rush the football and make a difference in the return game. In only three games last season, he scored six touchdowns."

Samuel comes in near the bottom of the list, probably a little lower than some South Carolina fans would expect given his blazing-fast start to last season.

He's one of 18 SEC players on the list, coming in ahead of just one—Alabama's Mack Wilson, who's ranked at No. 49.

Samuel, who's fully healthy after breaking his fibula last season, will be back for his senior season joining a stacked group of Gamecock wide receivers.

South Carolina started its preseason camp last Friday and hosts Coastal Carolina in its season opener.