Satterfield talks adjustments and changes for Gamecock offense

With Zeb Noland back as the starter at quarterback, yet more shifts could be on the way.

Some of the changes have been personnel-related, others deal have dealt with scheme and play-calling, while still others have related to the team's communication.

As South Carolina's offense looks for increased production in the back half of the 2021 football season, there have already been some tweaks that offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has made throughout the course of the year.

While Satterfield said that the offense will look "very similar" in schematically to what he did with Luke Doty taking snaps, he did outline some key differences in how things may operate during his Wednesday press conference.

Satterfield noted that - with Doty - the calls sometimes enveloped a more "run friendly environment", while conversely joking that Noland had a "long run of one" on the first play of the Georgia game.

"He knows what his strengths and weaknesses are, knows how to utilize those, protect the team, protect the ball, be productive based on those," Satterfield said.

"With Zeb, it has got to be with his mind, his maturity, all the reps he's gotten with this position. Maybe less with his feet, but more with him being savvy. You have to utilize the play action game with him because he's not a runner."

Immediately after Doty's reinsertion into the lineup for the Georgia game and beyond, there was some hesitancy on the part of Satterfield to run a large volume of under center plays. Opposing defenses could see those formations increase going forward.

"There are a couple more things that we did early under center that are definitely back in play more now," said Satterfield.

Because the Gamecocks have had little success consistently running the football inside, Satterfield's plan has usually centered around attacking the perimeter of opposing defenses in the run game.

Being under center could allow for some additional flexibility in the run game, including on outside runs.

Explained Satterfield: "There's no tell signs. When you're in the gun, the back's going to be one side or the other. In the pistol, the defense has done a really nice job of, they can tell based on where the tight end is, the depth of the back.

"When you're under center, it's balanced. You can get on the edges with some run checks that Zeb's good with. In my opinion, you can attack the edges from under center with what we have."

Satterfield and Shane Beamer have made no secret of the fact that the offensive staff put a lot on the team—especially the quarterbacks—upon arrival in terms of playbook and operation. Throughout the course of the year, some adjustments have been made to try to increase efficiency.

"At the line of scrimmage, we've helped them out a lot more the last couple of weeks. Looking to the sideline, making sure we get good plays. Not that it's something we do a lot, but we didn't do it at all going into the season," said Satterfield.

"Just some little communication things with the snap count, how we get the play call, dealing with the crowd noise. We've went less away from the NFL game and more to the college game."

Satterfield also wants to also ensure going forward that offensive players who are the best with the ball in their hands are getting ample opportunities.

"Focusing on making sure we don't come out of the game saying JuJu touched the ball once and Jaheim touched the ball twice," he said. "We can't do that like we did against Georgia where JuJu didn't get any touches. We know that Zeb knows that and we can program Zeb to make sure the ball goes where it needs to go."

South Carolina's passing game has shown some moments this season, although there's a strong desire to connect on more downfield/explosive plays through the air. Could Noland provide an uptick in production there?

"You think about the last game against Georgia, he completes the third down throw to Josh Vann down the sideline. He's got really nice touch, just the amount of snaps he's taken. Beamer's on me all the time like, take this many shots per quarter. We're always pushing, making sure we're attacking downfield. That's one thing's Zeb's good at. Hopefully you'll see those show up some more."