Savannah (Ga.) Beach High class of 2021 three-star running back Antario Brown recently landed on the South Carolina football radar and on Monday the Gamecocks stepped forward with Brown's first scholarship offer.

"I was thinking (an offer might be coming), because like a week ago I was texting Coach (Des) Kitchings and Coach (Mike) Bobo and they were just expressing their interest in me and stuff, how much they would love for me to be a fit for South Carolina. Then (Monday), Coach Will Muschamp hit me and it just went from there. I was super excited."