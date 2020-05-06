News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 13:47:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Savannah RB excited by 'big opportunity' with Gamecocks

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Savannah (Ga.) Beach High class of 2021 three-star running back Antario Brown recently landed on the South Carolina football radar and on Monday the Gamecocks stepped forward with Brown's first scholarship offer.

"I was thinking (an offer might be coming), because like a week ago I was texting Coach (Des) Kitchings and Coach (Mike) Bobo and they were just expressing their interest in me and stuff, how much they would love for me to be a fit for South Carolina. Then (Monday), Coach Will Muschamp hit me and it just went from there. I was super excited."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}