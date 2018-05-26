GamecockCentral.com

No. 9-seeded South Carolina dropped a 5-2 game to No. 8-seeded Arizona State in the first game of a best 2-of-3 series in the Tempe Super Regional on Friday at Farrington Stadium.

The Gamecocks scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break up a no-hitter bid as Kennedy Clark hit a two-run home run in the frame as South Carolina made its second-ever appearance in a super regional.

The Gamecocks faced arguably the toughest pitcher in the country in ASU’s Giselle Juarez. Juarez came into the game with a 25-4 record and 0.88 ERA and found success in the opening game of the super regional.

The Gamecocks avoided a no-hit shutout in the top of the seventh as Alyssa VanDerveer singled up the middle before Clark homered to right to cut the ASU lead to 5-2.

Jana Johns was the lone Gamecock to reach base more than once as she drew a hit by pitch and walk her first two at bats.

Cayla Drotar accounted for the other runner of the game for Carolina as she drew a walk on the night.

Dixie Raley (14-5) took the loss in the circle going 2.1 innings with three runs and a strikeout.

The Gamecocks look to extend the 2018 season Saturday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2 with the second game of the series against Arizona State.

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS