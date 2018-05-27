GamecockCentral.com

No. 9-seeded South Carolina dropped a 5-2 game to No. 8-seeded Arizona State on Saturday at Farrington Stadium to close out the Tempe Super Regional. The loss closes the 2018 season as the Gamecocks finished with a 49-17 record.

Arizona State took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the second but the Gamecocks weren't going to go down easy. After a Jana Johns single and ASU error advanced Johns to third, Alyssa Kumiyama beat out an infield single to tie things at 1-1 through four.

The Sun Devils responded in a big way, though, posting four runs in the fifth to take the 5-1 lead they wouldn't surrender.

Carolina continued to show some fight as a Johns double to start the sixth eventually led to Tiara Duffy's RBI double down the line in left to cut the ASU lead to 5-2 before the Sun Devils clinched the victory an inning later.

Carolina finished with eight hits from six different hitters.

The game closes the careers for Alyssa VanDerveer, Tiara Duffy, Hayley Copeland, Kamryn Watts, Krystan White and Jordyn Augustus. As a group, the Carolina seniors helped the program to 159 wins and the program's second-ever Super Regional trip.

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS

