GamecockCentral.com columnist Scott Davis, who has followed USC sports for more than 30 years, provides commentary from the perspective of a Gamecocks fan. You can follow Scott on Twitter at @scdonfire .

It’s been exactly four years now since I found myself hovering over a laptop, refreshing Gamecock Central again and again.



I needed to know whether a top recruit had chosen South Carolina or not.

I’d done a similar dance dozens – maybe even hundreds – of times before, attaching my hopes and dreams in life to an 18-year-old kid’s decision on where to attend school. So I nervously checked this website over and over again to learn whether the news was good or bad.

There was one major difference: It wasn’t a linebacker or a quarterback or a cover corner that was fueling my agonizing waiting game. It wasn’t even a centerfielder or first baseman.

It was female basketball player.

Her name was A’ja Wilson. And when she announced she was staying home to play in Columbia for the Gamecocks, I let out a yelp, hopped off the couch and did a short victory lap in the den.

How in the world did I get here?

After all, before Dawn Staley arrived to coach the USC women’s basketball team, I barely knew women’s athletics existed at South Carolina – or for that matter, existed period. Yeah, I occasionally enjoyed women’s tennis during Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, and once every four years, I’d glance at gymnastics or ice skating in the Olympics. If the American ladies made the Finals in the Women’s World Cup, I might take a peek at it.

Or I might not.

This didn’t come from any sort of Stone Age belief that women didn’t need to play sports, or weren’t high-powered athletes like men.

I just didn’t care that much about women’s sports. For whatever reason, it didn’t move the needle with me. Between Gamecock football, baseball and men’s basketball, plus the Atlanta professional sports teams, the PGA, Roger Federer’s ongoing excellence and more, my sports plate seemed more than full.

That started changing once Staley shook me out of lethargic apathy. Staley’s passion is her greatest asset – she got to Columbia and basically demanded that Gamecock fans give a damn about her team. After awhile, we did.

Still, before she locked up Wilson – the nation’s consensus number one recruit in her sport, and a hometown girl to boot – I wished the Lady Gamecocks well more than I feverishly followed them. As charismatic as Coach Staley is, she still needed players on the court that could match her charisma if she was going to turn USC women’s basketball into anything more than a nice little feel good story.

But when Wilson said “there really is no place like home” in her press conference at Heathwood Hall that day to cement her commitment to Carolina, something felt different. I realized that I cared. I cared that she had chosen us. I cared about this team. And within a season, I cared about the sport, too.

Last week, Wilson was taken with the first pick in the WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces, capping a glorious four-year run that included a national championship, two Final Fours, three first-team All American honors, three SEC Player of the Year selections and the Wooden Award for the nation’s top player.

Now that’s a resume. That resume is more ridiculous than Jordan Spieth’s final round at the 2018 Masters. It’s astounding, breathtaking – especially for a South Carolina athlete.

In the long, often mediocre, sometimes frustrating and always interesting history of Gamecock athletics, we’ve produced many, many good athletes, and quite a few we remembered as being very good.

But all-timers?

Transcendent players who seized our imaginations, who conquered every doubt and every fear we’ve always felt when we watched Gamecock sports, who came through again and again?

Those have been exceedingly few.

And when one comes along, once in a very great while, we never, ever forget them. They become as permanent to the landscape of the University of South Carolina as the Horseshoe or Capstone.

A’ja Wilson is one of those players now.

We couldn’t forget her if we tried.

Lighting Up the World

The first thing I noticed about Wilson – watching footage from that press conference so long ago now – is that she has one of those smiles that lights up the world.

It’s infectious. When you see it, you feel better. It really is that simple.

Some people are like that.

Most people are not. (For comparison, my own smile doesn’t even light up the bathroom in our guest bedroom – much less the world).

Wilson brought her joy for the game and for life in general to the floor at Colonial Life Arena and before you knew it, the entire team and program evolved to embrace it. The team danced joyfully after wins – not in a manner that showed up opponents, but in a way that shouted, “Hey, it’s absolutely FUN to play basketball in the Southeastern Conference in front of thousands of people.”

They hugged each other so much on the court that you started expecting the fans to embrace each other in the aisles. They cheered for each other, made goofy videos, teased Staley relentlessly and lodged their way into our hears with smiley-faced enthusiasm. It wasn’t just that it was impossible not to like them.

It was impossible not to love them.

At the center of it all was A’ja.

She was both the soul AND the heart of that run to glory (and Staley was the mind). And it was glorious – SEC titles that became routine, women’s games outselling men’s games, wins piling up with numbing frequency. It just happened, and we still don’t fully understand what that run meant for South Carolina.

One thing it definitely meant was this: Women’s athletics are now a permanent part of the Carolina brand. They matter, fully and completely. And none of it would have happened without the happy-go-lucky kid from Heathwood Hall signing aboard way back in 2014.

A’ja Wilson is the greatest female athlete to ever play at South Carolina. It’s no disrespect to anyone who played women’s sports at USC for us to reach that easy conclusion. A’ja made it impossible to reach any other one.

But it’s time to go ahead and state something else for the record, something some of our fans may still not quite be ready to admit.

She is one of the four or five most important USC athletes of all time, of any gender, in any sport. If this school has a Mount Rushmore for athletics, her smiling face will indeed be etched onto it.

Think of the names that truly matter, not necessarily the players that you loved to watch, or who were especially clutch, undeniably talented or particularly exciting on a given day, but the ones who really went the distance.

Names like George Rogers.

John Roche.

Michael Roth.

Whoever your top four or five are, it’s time to include one more name.

A’ja Wilson.

Mount Rushmore just got a lot happier.