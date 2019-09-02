Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective. You can reach Scott at scottdavis@gamecockcentral.com.

At some point in the second quarter of South Carolina’s frustrating, mystifying and ultimately terrifying loss to an undermanned UNC on Saturday, I happened to glance over at the couch where several members of my family were watching the game.



That’s where I saw my mother, sister, my nephew and my father…all sound asleep.

Welcome to the 2019 Gamecock football season, everybody.

The first half of the first game wasn’t even in the books yet, and South Carolina had already put its fans into a deep, everlasting slumber.

If you happened to wake up in the middle of this one, you might have smelled something, but it wasn’t coffee.

The USC offense was in the midst of what felt like its 25th consecutive three-and-out (was it me, or did the Gamecock offense appear intent on setting single-game records for the number of runs-up-the-middle and one-yard screen passes?) Watching the offense operate with the tentative uncertainty of a high school freshman asking a cheerleader to Homecoming, all the sudden that couch started looking like the perfect place to close your eyes and drift away.

We’d waited all off-season, through the long, sweaty months of humidity and angry thunderstorms, through all the numbingly similar reports from the practice fields, through all the droning press conferences and sports radio hot takes, through the media days and photo days and Fan Appreciation Days, for this.

This.

And what was this, exactly?

This was a team in the fourth year of a coaching regime, with experienced upperclassmen in key positions all across the field, with established coordinators and “the most quality depth yet under Will Muschamp,” that conducted itself for four quarters as though it was terrified of making mistakes and utterly unconvinced of its ability to successfully attack an opponent that went 2-9 last year.

Across the field, North Carolina actually was breaking in a new coach and a true freshman quarterback who’d never started a game at the college level…and yet by the second half, the Heels looked perfectly happy to seize the moment and take control of a game South Carolina had no interest in controlling.

If you could stay awake for all four quarters of this debacle, you’d have watched a Gamecock team that struggled both offensively and defensively (and just to keep up with their teammates, South Carolina’s kicking unit even chipped in a missed field goal). But watching South Carolina struggle on a football field isn’t anything out of the ordinary for most of us.

No, what was downright strange was the spectacular lack of urgency on the Gamecock sidelines, from the coaches and players to everyone on down the line. A spectacular lack of urgency, in other words, from the folks who presided over a two-game stretch entering this game that South Carolina had lost by a combined score of 84-35. The folks who had been willing participants in the Belk Bowl just nine months ago on this very field, where USC had been embarrassed by Virginia (Virginia? Virginia!) to the tune of 28-0.

Yet here we were, absolutely and positively needing to show something resembling progress and momentum, with an offensive game plan in place that seemed designed to protect fragile young players from embarrassing themselves rather than to showcase the experienced talent we kept hearing was finally on-hand in garnet and black.

With senior starters at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, South Carolina’s offense seemed unwilling to engage the Tar Heel defense at any time, contenting themselves with an almost hypnotic “run, run, pass” approach that stalled before it even got started. All off-season, we’d heard that the Gamecocks would lean on the Run-Pass Option (RPO), giving the quarterback the opportunity to look at the opponent and decide on the fly whether to run the ball, keep it or pass it.

Apparently, those options were limited to two or three plays, chief among them running the football directly into North Carolina’s defensive front, or taking the snap, turning and firing to running backs Tavien Feaster or Rico Dowdle standing three feet away.

When the Gamecocks had no choice but to try opening it up and throwing downfield late in the contest, quarterback Jake Bentley overthrew his targets or slung the ball into traffic (or ran around the field trying to escape Tar Heel defenders that were essentially unblocked for minutes at a time).

And yet there was no need to snap awake to watch South Carolina’s defense perform, either. North Carolina ran the ball again and again in an effort to keep true freshman QB Sam Howell protected, and despite loading the box, the Gamecocks made it fairly easy for the Heels to grind up yardage and clock. Tackling was clearly not mandatory.

Football fans crave passion above all from the teams they love. And passion seemed to be the one thing that was entirely absent from South Carolina’s sideline and its huddles on Saturday.

I hopped up from the easy chair in my den and took a long walk through my neighborhood when the fourth quarter slipped away, drifting along in one of those weird, unsettled trances you find yourself in after an unexpected loss. For some reason, my mind kept wandering back to that scene from the movie “Gladiator,” where Russell Crowe screams at the crowd of Romans after he’s killed yet another foe who was expected to crush him in the arena.

“Are you not entertained?” he shouts. “Are you not entertained?”

As in, you wanted violence, right? You were bloodthirsty for me to kill, right? Well, you got what you wanted.

Whether we like it or not, we want the football teams we root for to be bloodthirsty for the kill. But these Gamecocks (the anti-Crowes!) weren’t bloodthirsty for anything, unless it was crushing the hopes and dreams of their fans. Again.

Are you not entertained?

No.

I was not.

Neither were the Gamecock fans sleeping soundly on my couch.

And neither were you.



