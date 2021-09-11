Scott Davis: Going to the Other Greenville

Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective.

I’m looking forward to watching South Carolina play East Carolina in football on Saturday. This is a stunning development. I haven’t looked forward to a South Carolina-East Carolina football game since…wait, have I ever looked forward to a South Carolina-East Carolina football game? If you have read my columns or newsletters over the years, you’ve undoubtedly become accustomed to my vigorous and spirited whining about the everlasting presence of the ECU Pirates on the Gamecocks’ football schedule. You’ll no doubt see me whine on in the future, apparently forever. My spirit swells with the yearning sadness of Appalachian folk music when I see the guys in purple and gold on the schedule. Which I do three or four times a decade with breathtaking regularity. Death, taxes, ECU on the schedule – I mean, none of these are good things. What is this odd fixation with the bunch from Greenville, North Carolina? I’m from Greenville, South Carolina – I don’t even acknowledge that there actually are any other Greenvilles. Is someone in the scheduling department a really, really committed Jack Sparrow fan? Why do we insist on playing them…again and again and again? How do these infernal ongoing dates with the Pirates help the University of South Carolina? Before you toss me overboard or whip me with a cat o’ nine tails or force me to swab the deck, you must be made to understand there’s a reason for my existential dread of these games. The ECU Pirates nearly succeeded in driving me insane during the 1990s. I was an eager beaver student at USC in the early ‘90s, ready to embrace the rough-and-tumble, bloodthirsty life of Southeastern Conference football. In the school’s first season in the SEC in 1992, South Carolina stumbled out of the gates, losing to Georgia and Arkansas. Rough beginning, but hey, this is life in the greatest league in college football, right? In Week 3, the East Carolina Pirates came calling. Praise the heavenly host, a win was on the horizon. Instead, I found myself sitting through an endless rainstorm in Williams-Brice Stadium, drenched to the depths of my soul, watching the Gamecocks lose a dismal game 20-18 in which they had a field goal try for a win at the end of regulation…that was blocked. Four years later, in 1996, I was in the stands again (during yet another driving rainstorm, and no, I’m not making this up) when South Carolina entered a game with East Carolina at 2-0, having just stunned the Georgia Bulldogs the previous week. Your final: ECU 23, South Carolina 7, in a game that actually wasn’t even that close. Do I need to pass along that I was again in the stands in 1999 when the Gamecocks lost to the Pirates to set the tone for what would be a winless first season under Lou Holtz? I don’t. The problem was timing: South Carolina was just getting up and running in the SEC during the ‘90s, trying to create an SEC-worthy brand, trying to gain respect, trying to thrust the program forward out of the darkness. And with every loss to East Carolina, the journey seemed like a fool’s errand. I haven’t wanted to see them since. But after mercifully pausing the rivalry for the entirety of the 2000s, the Gamecocks found themselves playing East Carolina four times during the 2010s. Oy. Even though South Carolina won all four of those games, I still expect to find myself walking an emotional plank in the days before an ECU game. But this year? This year I’m ready to kick this baby off.

New Team, New Coach, New Me

It should tell you all you need to know about Las Vegas’ confidence in South Carolina to learn that in the early part of this week, a Southeastern Conference football team was opening as an underdog against an East Carolina team that went 3-6 last year and lost to Appalachian State to start the 2021 season. The line has moved a little since, and the Gamecocks have settled as narrow favorites in a game that is essentially viewed as a tossup. But still. I mean, yeah, I guess I get it. The game is on the road in Greenville, North Carolina, and…wait, hang on, hang on, I can’t get past this first caveat. Why is this game on the road? Why would an SEC team ever go on the road to play East Carolina? Ever? Find me an upside. I’ll stop you – no upside exists. No upside could exist. This is one of the all-time classic “If you win you were supposed to win and I’m shrugging my shoulders, and if you lose – and you easily could – it’s perceived as an embarrassment for an SEC team even though the probability of it happening was significant” games. I don’t know, let’s maybe never schedule those types of games? Here’s a startling and unenjoyable fact I didn’t know until I read this Gamecock Central story earlier this week: South Carolina is the first SEC program this century to visit Greenville (that’s a century that has been going on for more than two decades, by the way). Why are we traveling to the North Carolina Tidewater? Well, we’re trying to win a football game, for starters. And after watching the joyous, happy-to-be-here Gamecocks in Week One under new coach Shane Beamer, I’ve found myself releasing some of my tired old fears this time around. It’s not 1992. No one on either team’s roster was alive in 1992. Shane Beamer was 15 years old in 1992, a high school student in Blacksburg, and he had nothing to do with that missed field goal in the driving rain. Maybe, like the Gamecock players and coaches did last Saturday, I need to release the tension, smile and have some fun for a change. So let’s do it. Do you see that smile on my face? (Keep looking. It’s there. Really. I promise.)

Mrs. Davis Returns

If you missed my column, “The Great Awakening,” from the Eastern Illinois game, you can rectify that right here. Among other things, you’ll learn about the spectacular resurgence of my wife’s long-dormant fanhood in the season opener, which was so awe-inspiring that I ended up naming the weekly Game Balls after her. I think she enjoyed the column (it’s always hard to tell exactly what she’s thinking – that’s how she stays ahead of you), but she did make sure to pass along that had she written the piece, she would have tossed out a few additional Game Balls. Herewith are Mrs. Davis’ Additional Game Balls of the Week: Shane Beamer’s 90-Plus-Year-Old Grandmother Attending His First Game as Head Coach in Williams-Brice, and Virginia Tech Icon Frank Beamer Wearing a Gamecock Polo Shirt and Gushing About His Son on National Television – The Beamer family seems nearly as fired up about Shane’s arrival in Columbia as Gamecock fans have been since he was announced as coach last December. The broadcast team repeatedly mentioned that Shane’s grandmother was in the stands for the occasion, and his father made an appearance during the telecast, wearing a South Carolina shirt. Many famous coaches who see their sons ascend to head coaching jobs end up adopting an unsatisfyingly stoic, neutral tone when talking about their offspring, more of the “wish him all the best” variety than “I LOVE MY KID!” Frank left no doubt about his leanings: He’s deeply proud of his son and ecstatic he found his way to South Carolina. An Extremely Happy and Endlessly Pleasant Jalen Brooks Making His Case for a Reception With a Smile – Wide receiver Jalen Brooks caught a ball near the sidelines during the Eastern Illinois game that was initially ruled out-of-bounds. But Brooks kept insisting that he’d caught the ball, and did so with the demeanor of someone who was having the most fun he’d ever had in life. After replays showed he was indeed in-bounds, Brooks’ happy celebration seemed to set the tone for the way the entire Gamecock team carried itself during the first game: Having fun, ecstatic to be playing football. Let’s just say this was a stark change in teamwide demeanor from the previous five years. Alright, mateys, let’s do this. It’s 2021. It’s not 1992. And I’m happy to be here. Tell me what you’re looking forward to seeing in Week Two and anything else on your mind by writing me at scottdavis@gamecockcentral.com.

