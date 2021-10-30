Scott Davis: History's Mysteries

Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective.

I don’t usually like to revisit scenes of trauma and loss. Pick yourself up, dust off your shoulders and step into the future – that’s always been my motto. And I’d like to do just that. Really. Win, lose or draw, we love the South Carolina Gamecocks and that will never change, right? I’m ready to move on, you’re ready to move on, everyone’s ready to move on. But can we? Should we? South Carolina’s opening three quarters on offense in this past Saturday’s game at Texas A&M were so singularly dreadful – so memorably, spectacularly futile – that it almost feels like we’d be doing the performance a disservice if we didn’t pause and remember it. As I wrote in my column from the A&M game, this felt like a historical achievement. And history deserves to be commemorated, even when it’s troubling. Never forget: Through three quarters of football in College Station, the Gamecocks had compiled just 15 yards of total offense. This was actually a mild improvement from just moments earlier. With slightly more than two minutes left in the third, the O had put together six total yards. Fifteen. Six. Mother of God. Those numbers are painful to type, painful to read, painful to hear being murmured by the voices rattling around in my skull (as they have been for the last five days). And here are a few more numbers that don’t lie: This team ranks 112th nationally in offense, and in the SEC they’re ahead of only Vanderbilt in points and yards per play (Where USC ranks statistically). Remember that moment in David Fincher’s grim serial killer drama “Seven,” when after seeing the corpses pile up in more and more macabre and gruesome ways, Brad Pitt pulls Morgan Freeman aside and whispers, “Have you ever seen anything like this?” (Se7en Official Trailer) That’s what Gamecock lifers like me were wondering this week: Have we ever seen anything like this on offense? Ever? I’m honestly not sure. You may have noticed one particularly grotesque factoid floating around in this week’s media stories from the game. South Carolina’s 15-yard offensive output through three quarters was the worst performance by an FBS team in the last 15 seasons. So yes – the history books have indeed opened to welcome these Gamecocks. History is long and unrelenting and it’s easy to forget everything that happened during the bad old days. In truth, there may very well have been worse South Carolina offenses during the last 50 years or so of football. There may have been some who were worse statistically, and perhaps even some that were more terrifying to watch play. God knows there have been plenty of them that haunt my dreams to this day. But right now, the feeling I’m getting when I talk to longtime Gamecock fans everywhere is both worrisome and clear. We’re not sure we’ve ever seen anything like this.

Annals of Heartbreak

Before we go any further, let’s celebrate one piece of good news: This is absolutely not the worst South Carolina football team of my lifetime. It’s not even close to being so, in fact. I’ve been around awhile, and that means I was here for 0-11 in 1999, and 1-10 in 1998, and 3-6-2 in 1991. Heck, this isn’t even the worst South Carolina team of the last five years. We all do recall that the Gamecocks went 2-8 last year, do we not? With four wins in 2021, they’ve already doubled last year’s win total through eight games. What many of us are trying to decide, though, is more specifically focused on the offensive performance and more at home in the realm of emotion and feeling than in the realm of cold, hard math. As a fan, have you ever felt more helpless watching the Gamecocks on offense? Have you ever felt less confident that the unit could come through with a critical first down, could pick up a yard to extend a drive, could generate a big play when they absolutely had to? Have you ever been less convinced the team could punch it into the end zone even if they inherited the ball at the opponent’s one-yard line? In looking for rivals for the 2021 offense, we have to factor in more than just the unit’s ability (or rather, inability) to generate points and first downs. We’re also trying to determine who was more frustrating to watch, less exciting to behold, more capable of causing you to drive around aimlessly, alone and listening to sad music in your car. I’ve tried to do the hard work so you don’t have to revisit the depressing decades of yore. And after scanning my memory bank, for my money, there’s only one other candidate for all-time offensive ineptitude during my years of fanhood. To find it, we’ll have to travel back over two decades, back before the turn of the millennium, back to Lou Holtz’s first year in Columbia. To find it, we’ll have to party like it’s 1999.

The 87-Point Season

Gather ‘round the campfire, friends and neighbors. It’s time for a ghost story. Just in time for Halloween, I want to tell you a tale so fearsome, so horrifying and so heart-stopping that it will make the blood seize right up in your veins. Lean in a little closer. Hold a friend and brace yourself for impact, because this is going to sting. Once upon a time, there was a South Carolina offense that scored just 87 paltry points for an entire season of college football. Through 11 games in 1999, the Gamecock offense generated just slightly more than a single touchdown per game, averaging a meager 7.9 points per contest. This was good for 114th out of 114 Division 1-A teams in points per game in '99. As I try to put myself into the mind of the twentysomething version of me, sitting in the stands at Williams-Brice Stadium, watching that squad do just about anything other than put the football into the end zone, I find that I’m feeling a slight vibration of relief humming through my body. Because now that I recall those horrors, I’m not sure the 2021 Gamecock offense is quite that bad. Whew. The '99 Cocks were shut out twice, scored just three points on two other occasions and would have averaged less than a touchdown per game had they not “erupted” for 21 points in a season finale loss to Clemson. They could muster only a field goal against East Carolina. Vanderbilt and Kentucky each held them to 10 points (and this was when Kentucky was still Kentucky). This was – it must be said – a historically bad offense. If there’s a glimmer of hope here, it’s this: That '99 team was Holtz’s first season at USC, and just a year later in 2000, the team won eight games and defeated Ohio State in the Outback Bowl. The program survived. And whether we can remember it or not, we have been here before. But that doesn’t make our current moment any less frightening. This time of the year belongs to horror, after all. And right now, it feels like we’re whistling through the graveyard. Happy Halloween, my Gamecock family. Tell me if this is the most frightening South Carolina offense of your lifetime and let me know anything else on your mind by writing me at scottdavis@gamecockcentral.com.

