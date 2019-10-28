Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective. You can reach Scott at scottdavis@gamecockcentral.com .

On Friday night, my wife and I decided to do something different for dinner and wound up gorging at one of those hibachi steakhouses where you sit with a group and allow a knife-spinning chef to dazzle you with flames and flying proteins.



Of all things, we found ourselves sitting next to a young couple who’d both graduated from South Carolina. With all of us living in the Atlanta area, we inevitably wound up spending a long stretch discussing how joyous an occasion the Gamecocks’ win in Athens against a then-undefeated UGA had been a couple of weeks earlier.

“When I went to work on Monday after that game, nobody had anything to say to me,” the young wife in the couple beamed to us. Then her husband spoke about coach Will Muschamp’s recent habit of wearing glasses on the sidelines and how the team’s fortunes had improved since he’d done so.

“He HAS to keep wearing those glasses,” our dinner-mate said, smiling.

Driving home that night, I thought about how quickly Muschamp and his colleagues had seemed to turn around the entire vibe surrounding the USC program. A season that had started with a thud in Charlotte had inexplicably come back to life in Athens, and even after a controversial loss to Florida that was marred by bizarre officiating, Gamecock fans seemed to have been rejuvenated and reunited.

The team seemed close to some sort of breakthrough. We all felt that way.

Less than 48 hours after that hibachi dinner, I encountered memes of Muschamp all over the internet with the words “I Have No Idea What I’m Doing” splashed in bold headlines around his frustrated visage. They were being passed around and shared by angry, frustrated Gamecock fans.

Welcome to life on the rollercoaster.

What would it take to lose any and all semblance of momentum after a program-changing win? What would it take to for us to forget that monumental victory in Athens over a team that was legitimately gunning for a national championship?

Well, it would take an utterly lifeless effort like the Gamecocks turned in Saturday night in Knoxville, when they collapsed completely and totally in what was by every measure a must-win game for the team’s bowl hopes and chances for a winning season.

The team struggled in every phase of the game, finding a way to lose by nearly three touchdowns to a Tennessee squad that entered the game at 2-5 and whose fans were themselves grumbling about their own coaching staff. But after appearing to be without answers on offense all season (and particularly at the quarterback position), the Vols quickly got well and strafed South Carolina for more than 350 yards in the passing game.

Meanwhile, the only thing the Gamecocks could consistently manage on offense was dropped passes, and the special teams unit turned in one of its most memorable stinkbombs in years by allowing a punt return for a touchdown and a blocked punt for a TD. This was as complete and thorough a loss as South Carolina has delivered in the Muschamp era – and it happened at precisely the time USC needed to feast upon a struggling opponent.

As Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium fell into a frenzy unlike any it has witnessed for most of the last decade, the SEC Network cameras panned across a despondent group of men in garnet and black. Every player and coach looked shell-shocked, and with good reason. Just about everyone wearing those colors Saturday night contributed to the meltdown at some point or another. It was an equal-opportunity no-show.

Now, just over two weeks after the Miracle in Athens, it’s almost like that game never happened. Whatever gains the program seemed to have made earlier this month now seem to have vanished in the Smoky Mountains.

We’re right back where we found ourselves after that inconceivable loss to a mediocre North Carolina to kick off the season.

We’re right back on the rollercoaster. And what goes up always seems to come right back down.

The Coney Island Cyclone Game Balls of the Week

In honor of America’s most famous rollercoaster, the Coney Island Cyclone, let’s hand out Game Balls to….wait a minute, really? Game Balls? Seriously? There’s only one Game Ball this week, and it goes to the same person who always gets one.

Bryan Edwards – Edwards finished with eight catches for 83 yards, and he also made one of the most spectacular catches a Gamecock receiver has delivered in recent memory – a one-handed, leaping highlight-reel grab that was initially ruled a touchdown before being placed at the half-yard line. Good as those numbers are, Edwards is getting our sole Game Ball because he passed Kenny McKinley to become South Carolina’s all-time leading receiver in receptions during this game. (Honorable Mention: To Shi Smith, whose 11 catches actually bested Edwards’ tally and whose streaking 75-yard sprint to the end zone briefly gave South Carolina the lead on the game’s opening play from scrimmage). What the heck, let’s also give a Game Ball to…

The Coney Island Cyclone – Find out everything you need to know about America’s most famous rollercoaster right here! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coney_Island_Cyclone

Deflated Balls

My wife and I drove into Atlanta on Sunday morning to inexplicably attend the Atlanta Falcons-Seattle Seahawks game. The Falcons limped into the contest at 1-6 (and stumbled out of it at 1-7), and as a lifelong Falcons fan, I watched the loss with a good-natured gallows humor – the team is atrocious, and it’s enjoyable to make fun of them. I gave up on them making the playoffs nearly a month ago, and after completely surrendering emotionally and waving the white flag on Atlanta’s 2019 season, I’ve found it startlingly easy to watch their games and poke fun of the absurdity.

I can’t seem to do that when I watch these South Carolina Gamecocks.

That’s because, unlike the hapless Falcons, the Gamecocks have shown glimmers and glimpses of being a better football team. Every now and then the running game gets rolling on offense, and the defense puts together a few spirited series in a row and actually seems capable of applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks, and it’s genuinely possible to picture this program turning a corner.

Then they’ll set new standards for the Epic Fail, like that colossal wipeout in Missouri that resembled one of those viral Instagram videos where someone slips on an icy street and lands face-first on the pavement. At this point, South Carolina’s spectacular inconsistency is its identity. Its inconsistency is the only thing that is consistent with the program.

Inconsistency is the team’s essence, the core of its being. Why any of us would expect anything different from them is baffling. And that’s why we’ve got to hand our first Deflated Ball to…

Me, For Writing a Newsletter Last Week That Referred to the Tennessee Game as “A Hill to Take a Stand On” – Never in the history of LOL’ing has there been anything LOL’ier than last week’s newsletter, where I attempted to rally Gamecock fans into an “us against the world” mentality and compared the upcoming UT game to a battle that represented “a hill to take a stand on” to show the SEC the program was on the rise. I mean…LOL. I wrote that thing like I was describing scenes from “Braveheart” or something. Yikes.

Whatever That Was That South Carolina Called a “Pass Rush” on Defense – Tennessee employed multiple quarterbacks throughout the game, and every single one of them had enough time in the pocket to text friends about their postgame party plans before glancing downfield, finding an open receiver and completing a pass. The Gamecock defensive front – which had seemed transformed in recent weeks – contributed zero sacks and kept the Vol QBs upright and unhurried for four quarters.

Third Downs – This Gamecock offense hates to look to the sidelines and see a “3” on the down marker sign. Whether it’s third-and-short, third-and-long or third-and-an-eyelash, chances are they’re getting ready to go backwards and the punt team is going to stroll towards the field. The SEC Network’s announcing team (featuring the always stomach-turning Matt Stinchcomb) droned ad nauseum about the team’s third-down struggles throughout the 2019 season. And the Gamecock offense continued to make them look wise for pointing out those struggles.

Everything on Special Teams – Not only did the Gamecocks give up a punt return for a touchdown (which is as deadly and overwhelming as a pick-six), they also allowed a punt to be blocked for a touchdown. If either of those two things happen to a team during a football game, that team will probably lose that football game. If both of those things happen to a team during a football game, that team will lose that football game by a wide margin. Was that not enough special teams fun for you? Then you had to enjoy Shi Smith’s exceedingly weird decision to return a kickoff from the end zone and then barely get back to the 10-yard-line instead of just taking the obvious knee and starting things at the 25. Oy.

Tennessee’s Sideline Complaining About Literally Every Single Call or Non-Call By the Officials After Being Unhappy With Last Week’s Officiating – I get that Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was upset about the officiating in last week’s game between the Vols and Alabama. Will Muschamp wasn’t pleased with SEC officials after last week, either (and neither were Gamecock fans everywhere). But Pruitt kept the feud running into the next week, wandering onto the field after nearly every play to complain about something that should have been called, or to point out why something that was called was a vicious lie. Inevitably, the officials started feeling the pressure and ultimately seemed afraid to do much of anything for the rest of the game, which may well have been what Pruitt hoped would happen all along. Is it too late to let computers and television cameras officiate these games?

The Gamecocks limp back to Williams-Brice Stadium for a game against Vandy this weekend, and would it surprise you at all if they turned in their best performance of the season? Of course not.

That’s because you’ve come to expect the unexpected with this crew. They’ll suck you in, spit you back out…then somehow sweet-talk you into caring again even after you’ve called it quits. Let me know how you’re coping by dropping me a line at scottdavis@gamecockcentral.com.

As for me, I’m reaching for some Maalox. I’m too old for rollercoasters.