Scott Davis: The Sixth Sense

Most of us didn’t allow ourselves to think about it until two weeks ago.

It seemed like a bridge too far, a hill too steep, a valley too wide to cross.

A bowl game? In 2021? With a team operating under a first-year head coach, a team that won just twice last year, a team with youngsters and journeymen up-and-down the two-deep?

I didn’t see it, couldn’t let myself go there. Neither did Vegas, which pinned the Gamecocks as a four-win team this season in the very best of circumstances.

No, the goal was merely to survive 2021, live to tell about it, use it as fuel to set the future on fire. That’s it: Survive and go forth. Surviving valiantly would be enough.

Then South Carolina unexpectedly and emphatically routed Florida, and suddenly you could sense it in the air: Six.

Six wins.

It was tangible. It was real. The team – a vibrant and likable bunch that had already exceeded expectations with five wins – would have three looks at six, starting with a game against an underperforming Missouri team on the road. We all knew what six meant.

Six meant a bowl game. A chance to keep playing. And most importantly, it meant the beginning of something. For head coach Shane Beamer, for his staff, and for his players, six meant that the future was now.

Did we dare let us ourselves entertain the possibility? Hadn’t this same team gotten embarrassed, overwhelmed and humiliated by Tennessee and Texas A&M? Were they really on the cusp of six? This soon?

You could almost taste the letdown coming.

And when it happened last week to the tune of 31-28, Missouri, I’ll be the first to admit I deflated like a sagging balloon at a child’s birthday party. I spent last Monday morning in a wistful daze, as depressed as it’s possible for a middle-aged man to be about a five-win college football team that was not playing for a championship or anything resembling one.

Did I expect this team to wilt into November, to humbly submit to the remaining Tigers on the schedule and fade into the offseason forever stuck on five? Reader, I did.

After the Auburn Tigers opened up a 14-0 first-quarter lead at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night, it looked like my gut had been telling me the truth all along.

The Gamecocks hung around, though. They hung around like they did last week in a loss to Missouri in a game that looked like it was slipping into oblivion. They showed the same resolve to stand and fight that they’d shown against Georgia in Athens, when they kept battling in a contest that had been over since early in the first half.

On a fourth down try that felt like it just might be the football game, South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White pulled in a short floater from quarterback Jason Brown and took it to the house to drag things back to 14-7.

You know the rest. The Gamecocks tied things up by halftime, inched ahead early in the second half, and then held on for dear life and kept holding on. Having watched this program for nearly four decades, I’m accustomed to watching Gamecock teams lose games like this in excruciating fashion, usually through some sort of self-inflicted miscue or an astonishing wave of bad luck.

Instead, I found myself staring at the surreal scene of a Gatorade-drenched Shane Beamer fighting back tears during a postgame ESPN interview. In Year One, he had secured six.

He knew what it meant. We knew what it meant.

As towels waved and fans bounced behind him, showcasing a Williams-Brice crowd that was as electrified as it had been in years, we all knew what it meant.

If it’s possible for six wins to feel like a mini-championship for a Southeastern Conference football team, these six wins do feel like that.

Yes, maybe we’d have scoffed at this back in 2013, all this excitement for six, this excitement for a bowl game that will likely be ignored by the rest of the United States of America and forgotten by just about everyone as soon as the clock runs out on it. We might have scoffed in 2013.

But that was nearly a decade ago. That was when Steve Spurrier still roamed the sidelines. That was when the program still seemed to be in ascent, when anything still seemed possible.

For us now, in 2021, we’re on the other side of a long war, a scarred and weary platoon who had survived on gallows humor and a grim willingness to simply keep going and see what happened.

That’s why many of us found ourselves in the same position as coach Beamer did on Saturday night, blinking back tears in disbelief.

After everything over the last few years, every new rock bottom we reached, every disappointment, every gut punch…had we really gotten to six this soon?

Yes, we had. Yes, we did. Not only is it OK to celebrate the moment, we must.

We must because six gives us the sense that something is now happening, for the first time in a long time.

And it is something good.