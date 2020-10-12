GamecockCentral - Scott Davis: Winning the Low-Stakes Bowl

You're not alone! Like you, Scott Davis is passionate about the Gamecocks and not afraid to admit it. Join him on this wild ride called the 2020 Gamecock Football season by signing up for his new weekly email newsletter.

Scott has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective. His columns appear on GamecockCentral.com each Monday during football season and other times throughout the year.

I got a text from my old USC roommate about five minutes into the South Carolina-Vanderbilt game on Saturday. “I forgot we were playing today until about 11:30 this morning,” he typed. This is a guy who once tossed a television set into the side of a warehouse in despair after USC lost to Clemson in the mid-2000s. Sadly, I understood. After consecutive losses for the Gamecocks to start the season, many of us were wondering if our Saturday schedules in October and November had just opened up wide. My own typical gameday butterflies were entirely absent Saturday morning as I watched a horror movie, munched on a sausage biscuit and then went for a peaceful autumn stroll around my neighborhood. Normally a throbbing mass of frayed nerve-endings in the hours before a Gamecock football game, I went about my morning filled with a peace that surpasses all human understanding. Nothing was at stake. Well, other than my ongoing sanity. For reasons that cannot be articulated in the English language, I eventually did sit down a couple of minutes before noon to look in on winless South Carolina vs. winless Vandy in the Low-Stakes Bowl, live in a downpour from an empty stadium in Nashville. For a solid hour, the SEC Network broadcast operated almost as an experiment in a kind of Anti-Must-See-TV. Throughout a dreadfully dull first half, Gamecocks-Commodores looked like it would live up to every single bit of its non-hype. Vandy missed a chip-shot field goal and failed on a fourth-and-goal try. Gamecock receivers and tight ends dropped a few more catchable footballs to bring the unit’s 2020 Dropped Passes Total up to 46,252. South Carolina couldn’t get its passing game going despite Vandy’s defense being down three starters in the secondary, and spotty pass blocking kept Gamecock QB Collin Hill running for his life for much of the first two quarters. For a long stretch, it felt like one of those “playing for pride” games between a couple of 2-8 teams at the end of a season…only it was Game 3 in a year that is not even a month old. Fortunately, I’m pleased to report that I am, as of this moment, still sane. South Carolina righted the ship and gave itself a reason to keep playing football in 2020, using an efficient second-half performance to coast to a 41-7 victory. Nashville, as always, is the place to get well in this league. And yes, Vandy is Vandy. Indeed, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Vandy be more emphatically Vandy than the Commodores were on Saturday. But in a season where wins are going to be difficult to come by (more on that later), this was an actual living, breathing victory. On the road. In the SEC. By 34 points. And hey, maybe I wasn’t nervous before it started, or at any point while it lasted. Maybe I celebrated the victory by calmly sipping from a lime-flavored can of LaCroix sparkling water. Maybe I’m still waiting for this strange pandemic season to actually start feeling like football. And maybe none of that matters as long as the Gamecocks come home with a win.

The Purell Hand Sanitizer Game Balls of the Week

Superlatives, shout-outs and salutations go to the following: Kevin Harris, All-SEC-Caliber Running Back – For a football program that wasn’t sure it had a worthy starting SEC running back as recently as a month ago, South Carolina is feeling very good about at least one part of its team thus far in 2020. Sophomore Kevin Harris has officially ended any lingering “running back by committee” discussions in the offensive meeting rooms at USC. He is the guy, he’s been the guy and he’s going to be the guy the rest of the way after three straight weeks of ramming the football down the throats of every defense he’s faced. A week after romping for 100 yards in Gainesville against Florida, Harris put together a dominating 21-carry, 171-yard, two-touchdown performance Saturday against the struggling Commodores. It’s been a frustrating start in most every respect for the Gamecocks, but Harris’ ascension has been a fluorescent bright spot for a rushing attack that has struggled to find its footing in recent seasons. Nick Muse Shaking Off an Early Drop to Rally for a Five Reception, 85-Yard Day – I’ll admit it: I hung my head after an early drop by tight end Muse during the first half of South Carolina-Vanderbilt. I did, for a few fleeting moments, contemplate stepping on my iPhone and crushing it into 12,000 pieces. After two weeks of dropped passes by almost everyone on the Gamecock offense not named Shi Smith, I was losing hope, and the will to carry on. Almost immediately, Muse made us forget all about what I’m now referring to as the Slippery Ball Season, catching five balls for 85 yards and lifting a Gamecock passing attack that struggled to get on track throughout the afternoon against a decimated Vanderbilt secondary that was missing key contributors all over the place. Was That a Dakereon Joyner Sighting? It Was! – Like many Gamecock fans, I’ve wondered why the offense hasn’t found a way to mix in the versatile Joyner for much of the year. That’s why I allowed myself a quiet fist-pump when Joyner took a reverse to the house for a 47-yard touchdown scamper late in the game to add another nail into a coffin that had already been nailed shut and covered with dirt. Free Dakereon! Workmanlike Efforts – Don’t you love how sportscasters and commentators call unflashy wins like these “workmanlike efforts”? After an 0-2 start, I officially don’t care what you call it as long as you call it a victory. Workmanlike, workwomanlike, workpersonlike…I mean, call it whatever you want to call it. Vanderbilt Football as an Overall Concept and Idea – Can I tell you a little bit about Vanderbilt’s day on Saturday? The Commodores missed an extra-point-length field goal early…then decided to pull out every last stop in a furious effort to turn the tide. Nothing worked. They tried running their offense up and down the field at a breakneck tempo. They went for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal, failed to get it, then watched the Gamecocks immediately complete a 32-yard pass. They faked a punt deep in their own territory. Do I need to tell you that it failed? With a nuclear holocaust unfolding around him, Vandy head coach Derek Mason stood motionless on the sidelines in a driving rain, looking for all the world like a department store mannequin wearing a surgical mask. While we’re here, the announced attendance in Nashville was 1,288. One thousand, two hundred and eighty-eight souls. Are we sure this was a Southeastern Conference football game?

