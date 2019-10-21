Scott Davis: Yellow Menace
Let me start with a few things right from the top.
I don’t believe SEC officials have a conspiracy to make life difficult for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
I don’t believe the national media “hates” South Carolina – not even Kirk Herbstreit, whose twin sons play football for Dabo Swinney. I don’t think ESPN’s announcers want South Carolina to go 0-12 each football season.
While we’re here, I do believe the University of Florida would have won the football game against South Carolina on Saturday even if the game had been immaculately officiated. I also believe the Gators made some critical plays in the moment and deserved to win.
I believe the simplest answer is almost always the correct one for every quandary, I believe just about every popular conspiracy theory is false, and I even believe Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.
I’m not here to make something out of nothing. I promise.
But I also believe that, in back-to-back weeks, South Carolina has needed to overcome what I’m going to call “brand name bias” on the part of the officiating crews who’ve worked their games. What is brand name bias? It’s a subconscious, hidden tendency on the part of referees everywhere to give the benefit of the doubt to favorites, to the brand names. I think brand name bias happens all the time, in fact, and unfortunately for USC, it happened to them during a game that was there for the taking.
Join me, if you dare, in a journey into the mind of an SEC football official. I don’t think a single member of the refereeing crew that worked the South Carolina-Florida game woke up on Saturday morning and thought to themselves, “I can’t wait to stick it to the Gamecocks today!” Instead, a subtle, hidden force is at work: If the Gamecocks come up with a game-changing interception at a critical time, suddenly the crew’s eyes are open and more focused than they have been all game. They’re open and more focused because an underdog or challenger making big plays surely must be benefiting from something illegal, right? There’s that pull, that twinge inside to figure out how the impossible happened.
And all of the sudden, a call that could have gone either way at a less-critical juncture always seems to be going against South Carolina. Yellow flags are littering the field, the Gators are getting more and more opportunities that they may or may not deserve, morale sinks, fans boo and hurl water bottles, and the tendency feeds on itself and becomes a full-blown crisis.
On the flip side, when Florida commits infractions that could go either way, they get ignored, because hey, the guys in stripes subconsciously expect the Gators to do good things. Wasn’t Florida supposed to be the better team out here? So their eyes aren’t as sharp, aren’t as focused when the favorite succeeds, because it’s what was supposed to happen.
And that’s how a South Carolina defender can be held for nearly 30 yards on a Florida touchdown run with zero repercussions. It’s how a South Carolina interception gets wiped off the board on a call the ESPN announcers deemed “ticky tack.” It’s how a Florida touchdown that included blatant, overwhelmingly obvious interference by the Gators somehow gets to stand intact on the scoreboard.
Fans, coaches and players simply want consistency from their refereeing crews. That means that if “ticky tack” penalties are being called, they need to be called on both teams rather than just the one you’re expecting to lose. If we’re “letting the players play,” then we need to be letting the players in garnet and black play just as loosely as we’re letting the players in blue and orange play.
In other words, don’t suddenly transform into “letter of the law” enforcers right at the moment that South Carolina makes a tide-turning play, not if you haven’t called the rest of the game this way.
South Carolina always seemed to be on the wrong end of “could go either way” penalties a week earlier against Georgia, too. That the Gamecocks overcame the adversity to win anyway was a testament to their resolve in Athens.
They couldn’t be expected to overcome the Yellow Menace two weeks in a row. And they didn’t.
It’s a shame, because there were two SEC East rivals who were genuinely battling each other in the rain at Williams-Brice Stadium, and they deserved better.
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask made a host of big plays again and again, stepping forward when the pocket collapsed and completing passes with Gamecock defenders hanging from his legs. I’d like to be tipping my cap to Trask and his teammates today. Sometimes an opponent just makes more plays than you do.
Instead, I’m talking about yellow laundry and water bottles.
The “I Fought the Law and the Law Won” Game Balls of the Week
Will Muschamp’s Enjoyably Angry Postgame “Gutless” Rant – Muschamp was always known for his epic sideline tirades before he became USC’s head coach, even earning the nickname “Boom.” Both as a defensive coordinator and as Florida’s head coach, Muschamp could always be relied upon to scream at officials, glare angrily into the distance, turn redder and redder as the game went on and in general appear capable of spitting nails. He’s mellowed some in Columbia, with the sideline tantrums all but vanishing in his years at South Carolina. But Livid Boom came back to life in the fourth quarter Saturday after the refereeing crew ensured that a competitive ballgame turned decisively in Florida’s favor with a series of mystifying calls and non-calls. After giving the zebras an earful from the sidelines, Muschamp lit the crew ablaze in the postgame by calling the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty assessed against him to be “gutless.” It didn’t change the outcome by a single degree, but I needed my head coach to express severe displeasure after that game. He did.
Tavien Feaster – With starting running back Rico Dowdle in the locker room with an injury, Feaster carried the football 25 times for 175 yards and a touchdown, showing the speed and vision that made him a five-star recruit coming out of Spartanburg High School. Dowdle had been enjoying a renaissance during his senior season in the backfield, and his injury could have been a death blow to a Gamecock offense that struggled for most of the game Saturday, but Feaster kept USC’s hopes alive for long stretches of a rainy afternoon.
ESPN’s Announcing Crew Trying to Defend the Refs for Most of the Game Before Finally Admitting That Yeah, This Thing Was Way Out of Hand – If there’s a cardinal sin that most every sports announcer commits on a regular basis, it’s this: Staking out a position, and then refusing to back away from it no matter what comes. A prime example occurred during the broadcast of Saturday night’s Alabama-Tennessee game, when a Tennessee defender was flagged for a personal foul by sitting on top of – and then shoving – Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. ESPN’s Brian Griese (who routinely indulges in the cardinal sin) kept insisting that the flag shouldn’t have been thrown, and then kept insisting it despite replay after replay showing the Tennessee player sitting on Jones for an interminable stretch, then using both hands to shove him into the ground five seconds after the play was over. I can’t tell you how much this announcing habit drives me insane. If you ever hear that I’ve burned an entire city block down, it’s going to be because a football announcer staked out a ridiculous position and then kept defending it despite all evidence to the contrary.
The ESPN crew handling South Carolina-Florida, featuring former Bama QB Greg McElroy as color analyst, was well on its way to sending me towards downtown Atlanta with a can of gasoline in my hands when they common sense settled over the proceedings, and they gradually (and then vociferously) began to admit that, yes, this refereeing crew absolutely did seem to be all over the place, inconsistent as hell, and more often than not tossing all of its questionable flags in the direction of the South Carolina Gamecocks. After attempting a flimsy defense of Florida’s infamous 30-yard-long holding, the announcers slowly but surely began wondering aloud what, exactly, the men in stripes were doing on the Williams-Brice turf. My sanity thanks you, fellas.
BONUS GAME BALL: To John Mellencamp, who wrote “Authority Song” 35 years ago, which I’m YouTube’ing right now for your listening pleasure. Seems utterly appropriate at the moment. I fight authority, authority always wins… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsEwK69LXjQ
Deflated Balls
Water Bottles, Towels and Debris on the Field – How? Why? I get the frustration (boy, do I get the frustration). I’ve been there. I’ve sat in that exact end zone where most of the debris rained down, and I’ve hurled curse words in the direction of witless referees, and I’ve made an absolute fool out of myself in those stands. But you know what I’ve never done, even in my worst moments as a sports fan? Taken a glance at the full bottle of Coke in my hand and thought, “You know what? I’m going to throw this on the field. Because that’s the answer to the turmoil I’m feeling inside right now.” I just don’t get it.
Kyle Trask Shushing the Crowd – Apparently to honor injured Florida QB Feleipe Franks (or something), Trask put his finger to his mouth and shushed the South Carolina faithful after the Gators scored under extremely questionable circumstances to throw the crowd into a frustrated frenzy. You’ll recall that Franks shushed his own fans last year when the Gators overcame a 17-point deficit to come back against South Carolina in Gainesville. Enough with the shushing thing, guys. If South Carolina ever beats Florida in football again, I think every Gamecock player should walk to midfield en masse, turn towards the stadium and shush the entire universe.
South Carolina’s Lack of a Dependable Game-Changer – Remember back in 2010, with the SEC East title on the line, when Marcus Lattimore basically told his teammates, “Give me the ball, hop on my back and I’m going to take us to Atlanta”? And then he did that? How about all of Connor Shaw’s heroic “I’m just not going to let this football team lose today” moments? The current South Carolina roster is filled with talented players on both offense and defense, but there just doesn’t seem to be a player in Columbia who can load up his teammates onto his back and carry them across the finish line. That’s not a knock on anyone currently wearing garnet and black. Those kinds of players are very difficult to come by. But they were the difference in winning highly contested games that could have gone either way back in the early 2010s. They were the difference in games like this one, when adversity stacked up and inexplicable challenges kept emerging. If South Carolina is ever going to consistently win games like this (instead of winning them once in a blue moon like they did last week), they’ll need at least a handful of difference-makers who have the capacity to take over a contest and turn it in the direction of a victory.
Me for Sitting Alone in the Dark the Rest of Saturday Afternoon and Evening Watching a Succession of Increasingly Violent and Disturbing Horror Movies – My wife was out of town for the second weekend in a row, and I ended up going to a dark place after this game. I think I need to start going out in public and interacting with other human beings when I watch South Carolina football. Things have gotten weird.
Everyone Wearing Black and White Striped Jerseys on the Field – I mean, yeah.
Up next: South Carolina v. Tennessee in a game that is shaping up to be the “The Loser of This One Probably Isn’t Going Bowling” Bowl. I’m going to go ahead and call it a must win.
Let’s hope the Gamecocks aren’t trying to overcome two opponents this weekend.