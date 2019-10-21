Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective. You can reach Scott at scottdavis@gamecockcentral.com .

Let me start with a few things right from the top.



I don’t believe SEC officials have a conspiracy to make life difficult for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

I don’t believe the national media “hates” South Carolina – not even Kirk Herbstreit, whose twin sons play football for Dabo Swinney. I don’t think ESPN’s announcers want South Carolina to go 0-12 each football season.

While we’re here, I do believe the University of Florida would have won the football game against South Carolina on Saturday even if the game had been immaculately officiated. I also believe the Gators made some critical plays in the moment and deserved to win.

I believe the simplest answer is almost always the correct one for every quandary, I believe just about every popular conspiracy theory is false, and I even believe Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

I’m not here to make something out of nothing. I promise.

But I also believe that, in back-to-back weeks, South Carolina has needed to overcome what I’m going to call “brand name bias” on the part of the officiating crews who’ve worked their games. What is brand name bias? It’s a subconscious, hidden tendency on the part of referees everywhere to give the benefit of the doubt to favorites, to the brand names. I think brand name bias happens all the time, in fact, and unfortunately for USC, it happened to them during a game that was there for the taking.

Join me, if you dare, in a journey into the mind of an SEC football official. I don’t think a single member of the refereeing crew that worked the South Carolina-Florida game woke up on Saturday morning and thought to themselves, “I can’t wait to stick it to the Gamecocks today!” Instead, a subtle, hidden force is at work: If the Gamecocks come up with a game-changing interception at a critical time, suddenly the crew’s eyes are open and more focused than they have been all game. They’re open and more focused because an underdog or challenger making big plays surely must be benefiting from something illegal, right? There’s that pull, that twinge inside to figure out how the impossible happened.

And all of the sudden, a call that could have gone either way at a less-critical juncture always seems to be going against South Carolina. Yellow flags are littering the field, the Gators are getting more and more opportunities that they may or may not deserve, morale sinks, fans boo and hurl water bottles, and the tendency feeds on itself and becomes a full-blown crisis.

On the flip side, when Florida commits infractions that could go either way, they get ignored, because hey, the guys in stripes subconsciously expect the Gators to do good things. Wasn’t Florida supposed to be the better team out here? So their eyes aren’t as sharp, aren’t as focused when the favorite succeeds, because it’s what was supposed to happen.

And that’s how a South Carolina defender can be held for nearly 30 yards on a Florida touchdown run with zero repercussions. It’s how a South Carolina interception gets wiped off the board on a call the ESPN announcers deemed “ticky tack.” It’s how a Florida touchdown that included blatant, overwhelmingly obvious interference by the Gators somehow gets to stand intact on the scoreboard.

Fans, coaches and players simply want consistency from their refereeing crews. That means that if “ticky tack” penalties are being called, they need to be called on both teams rather than just the one you’re expecting to lose. If we’re “letting the players play,” then we need to be letting the players in garnet and black play just as loosely as we’re letting the players in blue and orange play.

In other words, don’t suddenly transform into “letter of the law” enforcers right at the moment that South Carolina makes a tide-turning play, not if you haven’t called the rest of the game this way.

South Carolina always seemed to be on the wrong end of “could go either way” penalties a week earlier against Georgia, too. That the Gamecocks overcame the adversity to win anyway was a testament to their resolve in Athens.

They couldn’t be expected to overcome the Yellow Menace two weeks in a row. And they didn’t.

It’s a shame, because there were two SEC East rivals who were genuinely battling each other in the rain at Williams-Brice Stadium, and they deserved better.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask made a host of big plays again and again, stepping forward when the pocket collapsed and completing passes with Gamecock defenders hanging from his legs. I’d like to be tipping my cap to Trask and his teammates today. Sometimes an opponent just makes more plays than you do.

Instead, I’m talking about yellow laundry and water bottles.