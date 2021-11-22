Scott: Gamecocks have 'been pretty much every where' in his recruitment
South Carolina welcomed a top 25 recruit in the 2024 class into Colonial Life Arena last week in a win over UAB in Cam Scott.For Scott, it was one of his first real in-person experiences watching a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news