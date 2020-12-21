Before kick off Saturday (noon, ABC), here's what to expect from UAB and the Blazers.

They get to play UAB, which is coming off three straight Conference USA championship game appearances and two conference titles led by Bill Clark, one of the fastest-rising coaches in the industry.

South Carolina's bowl and opponent are lined up, and the Gamecocks drew one of the best Group of 5 teams over the last three years.

The Blazers are Conference USA champions, fresh off a 22-13 over Marshall in the C-USA title game this weekend.

UAB got there with a 5-3 record with wins Central Arkansas, South Alabama, UTSA, Western Kentucky and Rice. They lost to Miami on the road, Louisiana Lafayette at home by four points and a double overtime loss to Louisiana Tech.

The Blazers had a stretch of over a month—Oct. 31 to Dec. 12—where they didn’t play a game; four games were canceled and not made up. Since then, they’ve been able to play two games with a 21-16 win over Rice Dec. 12 and the C-USA title game Saturday.

At 6-3, the Blazers’ strength of record is considered the 62nd-best mark nationally and ESPN’s FPI gives them a 52.5 percent chance to beat South Carolina.

They’ve been paced this season by their defense, which is ranked 27th nationally in ESPN’s FPI efficiency metrics. Offensively they rank 79th.

Here’s how they stack up.

Offense

Numbers: 28.4 points per game, 5.9 yards per play, 7.5 yards per pass attempt, 4.9 yards per rush attempt

Best player: Spencer Brown, RB (186 attempts, 889 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, 10 touchdowns) or Tyler Johnston III, QB (58.8 completion percent, 843 yards, 8.7 yards per attempt, 7 touchdowns, 1 interception)

The skinny: UAB’s offense hasn’t been the modicum of efficiency this year, but the Blazers have some play makers on it. They dealt with an injury to Johnston III that forced sophomore Bryson Lucero to play seven games.

Johnston III is healthy again and has started the last two games. He’s not the most accurate passer—just 21-for-40 the last two weeks—but he’s averaging 11.7 yards per attempt and 22.3 yards per completion.

Johnston III recently threw for 252 yards and two scores against Marshall.

Even with Johnston III healthy, the Blazers rely heavily on the run game led by Brown. They average 200 on the ground per game, and Brown is a big reason why.

He’s leading the team in rushing yards and touchdowns with 10. He gets a heavy does of carries, averaging 23.4 carries per game and will be a key piece of UAB’s offensive game plan and will be someone the Gamecocks have to stop.

Defense

Numbers: 21.4 points allowed per game, 4.7 yards per play allowed, 4.0 yards per rush allowed, 5.5 yards per pass allowed

Best player: Jordan Smith, LB (41 tackles, 9 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 interception)

The skinny: Sans-Smith, it’s a defense without a true star but a group that gets really good results. The Blazers are pretty stingy in terms of allowing yards, just 313. Yards per game, and even stingier in the pass game. Teams struggle to do much against them.

Smith is an incredibly productive player at linebacker, averaging over a tackle for loss per game and seems to be all over the field. They don’t force many turnovers but are really good on third downs (opponents are converting at a 30 percent rate) and good in limiting red zone touchdowns (just 13 in 24 trips).