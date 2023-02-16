Known as one of the nation’s best defensive players, Brea Beal took over a game offensively on Thursday night.

South Carolina’s senior guard entered the game with a season-high of 10 points, but she scored 13 in the first half and 14 in the game to aid the Gamecocks in another dominant home victory.

The 87-56 blowout over Florida (14-12, 3-10 SEC) was South Carolina’s (26-0, 13-0 SEC) 40th consecutive win at Colonial Life Arena and 32nd straight win overall, moving within three games of completing a perfect regular season. Even with her best scoring game of the season, Beal still was not the South Carolina guard who had the best offensive game.

That honor went to Zia Cooke, who picked up where she left off in Sunday’s win over LSU by pouring in five 3-pointers and shooting 8-of-11 rom the field with 22 points in just 20 minutes of action.

Cooke and Beal’s performance accounted for all of South Carolina’s best 3-point shooting game of the season. Coming into Thursday the Gamecocks’ season-high for triples in a game was six, but Cooke and Beal alone combined to knock down eight on 11 attempts. It was only the second time South Carolina has shot over 50 percent from beyond the arc, and the first time when doing so with at least 10 attempts. Victaria Saxton scored 11 points inside, and Ashlyn Watkins posted her second career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

"She's got the green light," Dawn Staley said about Beal. "She's not one that will take advantage of that. She's a really good passer; she's starting to just blossom a lot more on the offensive end attacking the basket and hitting her 3s. Coupled with what she does on the defensive side of the ball, I think you're seeing someone that's just blossoming late and it couldn't come at a better time for her in her career."

The onslaught started immediately, with Cooke scoring seven points before the first media timeout to help the Gamecocks storm out to a 15-8 lead. It grew into double digits just moments later when Beal knocked down her first 3-pointer, and it never dropped lower than that the rest of the evening.

Proceedings drifted completely into blowout territory with a furious second quarter kick by the home team, its second-longest scoring run in SEC play this season. It was 17 consecutive points spread across over six minutes, a completely stifling defensive effort that boxed the Gators out of the game. By halftime the lead reached 30 behind a 58.3 percent first-half shooting percentage.

"I felt great coming out," Beal said. "I think mainly it was my teammates pushing me and encouraging me, and I think they put me in the right mindset to be dominant on offense and defense."

Fourth quarter garbage time allowed Staley to get some players minutes who did not play a lot during the demanding week against UConn and LSU. Most notably, freshman Chloe Kitts touched the court for the first time in two weeks. The fourth quarter was a bumpy ride though; the Gamecocks allowed a 9-0 run and had five turnovers in the frame.

"I just wanted to see them play," Staley said. "I wanted to give them an opportunity to get some playing experience and to see who rises to the challenge. It's hard to play when you're up by 30 and not want to get off. I like to see who can play in those circumstances. I like to see if we actually had to play them because of foul trouble or what have you, who is ready to rock and roll."

Now just two wins — or a win plus another LSU loss — away from clinching the SEC regular season title, the Gamecocks play their next two games on the road against a pair of teams sitting within the top four in the conference standings. It will start on Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss, before the final true road game of the season next Thursday at Tennessee.



