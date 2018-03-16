GamecockCentral.com

When Adam Hill throws out the first pitch of South Carolina's SEC play this season Friday night at 7 against Florida, several new replay rules will officially be in effect.

While there are already six scenarios that can be reviewed by NCAA rule, the SEC has been given permission to allow review of six more scenarios this season in SEC games on an experimental basis.

The additional reviews and replay system will only be available during conference play, due to its experimental nature.

The new guidelines expand the number of plays that can be reviewed to include:

Force/Tag Play Calls: Force and tag play calls involving the batter or batter runner acquiring the base prior to the defensive player's attempt to put out the batter runner or runner at any base (including first base).

Specified Base Running Calls: Calls involving whether a base runner passes a preceding runner before such runner is out; and upon an appropriate appeal by the defensive team, whether a base runner touched a base.

Hit-by-Pitch Calls: Play involving a batter and whether a pitched ball touches a batter or his clothing (hit by pitch).

Tag-Up Plays: Deciding if a runner failed to retouch his base after a ball is legally caught before he or his base is tagged by a fielder at all bases.

Placement of Runners: The umpire's placement of a batter runner or runners following a boundary call.

Interference for the Purpose of Breaking up a Double Play (Force Play Slide Rule)

The SEC will also be implementing a new head coach review system. Here's how that will work.

Each head coach will now receive two challenges in SEC games in which he can ask for a review of any play that matches the above guidelines or any of the six play types that were already permanently allowed to be reviewed.

While the coach's challenges will work the same for both the permanent and new experimental guidelines, the standard for the umpires initiating a review is different for the two.

The umpire crew chief may review the permanently allowed plays, without a challenge request, at any time whereas the six newly reviewable plays will only be looked at either by a coach's challenge or by the crew chief in the eighth inning and after.

The coach gets just two challenge, regardless of if they're successful - once a team has exhausted its available head coach challenges, it can no longer challenge any additional play or call in the game.

The SEC also received approval from the NCAA for the use of wireless coach-to-catcher communication devices, similar to the way a football coach can talk to his quarterback pre-snap.

The experimental rule is being allowed to see if the technology improves the pace of play.

The permanently reviewable calls that were already in place and remain are:

Specified Fair/Foul Ball Calls: Deciding if a batted ball is fair or foul. The ball must first touch the ground or a fielder beyond the initial position or the first or third baseman.

Potential Home Run Calls: Deciding if a batted ball is either a ground rule double or a home run.

Catch Plays in the Outfield: Any catch or no catch in the outfield or foul territory.

Catch Plays in the Infield: A call of "no catch" can be changed to "catch" within the infield only if it results in a third out with any runner on base, or any time with a batter runner only.

Spectator interference: An umpire's decision on whether spectator interference occurred.

Scoring Plays at Home Plate (including collisions): Deciding scoring plays at home plate inclusive of collisions (illegal and/or malicious slides) or time plays.