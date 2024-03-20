The long-awaited 2025 football opponent reveal is out...and it is exactly the same as 2024.

The SEC officially announced on Wednesday it will stick with an eight-game schedule model for the 2025 football season, and each team will play its same opponents as 2024 with flipped locations.

This means South Carolina will get 2025 home games against Oklahoma, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium, with road trips to LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Missouri.

It also confirms the Gamecocks will not play traditional rivals Florida, Tennessee or Georgia for the second consecutive year, thre schools the program faced every season prior to the conference's expansion to include Oklahoma and Texas.

Shane Beamer's team already has a week one neutral site game on the docket, taking on Virginia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 31. Home games against Coastal Carolina (Nov. 22) and Clemson (Nov. 29) are already locked in, with one more open spot for an opponent still unscheduled, likely coming against an in-state FCS school.

South Carolina officially opened spring practice ahead of the 2024 season on Tuesday afternoon.

