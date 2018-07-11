GamecockCentral.com

The first signs of football season are starting to surface. With SEC Media Days scheduled to start next week in Atlanta, marking the unofficial start to football season, the conference announced which student-athletes will be making the trip.

South Carolina will send two offensive skill position players and one breakout junior on the defensive side of the ball to this year's event.

Jake Bentley, Deebo Samuel and DJ Wonnum will join Will Muschamp at the conference's football kickoff event next week when the Gamecocks are featured on the final day of Media Days.

All three have been impact players for the Gamecocks under Muschamp: Bentley's been the team's leader since taking over as starting quarterback as team captain and 2018 Outback Bowl MVP with Wonnum, another team captain, racking up 7.5 sacks over his first two seasons.

Samuel, arguably one of the most exciting receivers in the SEC, has complied 1,194 receiving yards and is a game-changer as a kick returner with two in three games last year before a season-ending injury.

This will be Samuel's third trip to the event with Bentley making his second after going last year for the first time. This is Wonnum's inaugural trip to SEC Media Days.

The Gamecocks are set to go on Thursday starting early in the morning along with Auburn and Vanderbilt.