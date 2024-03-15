Who: #20 South Carolina 14-3, 0-0 at Ole Miss 13-5, 0-0. Oxford, MS Time/TV: 7:30 pm Friday, 2:00 pm Saturday and 2:30 pm Sunday. Saturday's game will air on the SEC Network and the other two games will stream on SEC Network +. All games times as EST. Line: Friday night only- SC -2.5 run line. 11.5 total. The Gamecocks are -195 straight up. Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 2-0, 1.40 ERA, 19.1 IP, 2 BB, 17Ks, .273 OBA v. Gunnar Dennis (Jr. LHP) 3-0, 4.34 ERA, 18.2 IP, 9 BB, 22Ks. .260 OBA. Saturday, Dylan Eskew (R-Jr. RHP) 2-1, 2.89 ERA, 18.2 IP, 6 BB, 15Ks, .147 OBA v. Liam Doyle (So. LHP) 1-0, 3.24 ERA, 8.1 IP, 3 BB, 17Ks, .194 OBA. Sunday, TBA v. Grayson Saunier (So. RHP) 3-1, 2.55 ERA, 17. IP, 8 BB, 15ks, .190 OBA. Ole Miss and Carolina have similar overall numbers from their tier one arms. South Carolina's staff appears deeper and walks fewer hitters than the Rebels. Ole Miss has more strikeouts but is also allowing just over 1.75 more earned runs a game. The Gamecocks should have the edge on the mound, especially as the series progresses into Sunday. History: Carolina leads the overall series 39-28. The Gamecocks also enjoy a winning record in Oxford with a 16-14 advantage. The two schools have split the last four series in Oxford with each team recording a sweep. The Rebels swept the Gamecocks in 2021, the schools' last meeting in Mississippi. Last Meeting: The Gamecocks took two of three from the Rebels in 2022 in Columbia. The Gamecocks finished 2022 with a losing record while Ole Miss went on to win the College World Series. The Gamecocks walked off the final game of the series as Jalen Vasquez’s sacrifice fly scored Talmadge LeCroy for the 9-8 win. Noah Campbell shut the soon-to-be national champs down in the second game throwing 7.2 innings allowing only two runs. Josiah Sightler's three-run blast is all the offensive the Gamecocks would need in the 4-2 win. Weather: Friday's forecast calls rain during the day but there is a good chance the weather will move out by first pitch. Temps could dip into the low 50s by the end of the game. Saturday and Sunday should be partly cloudy but good days for baseball with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Scouting the Rebels

Ole Miss and South Carolina enter this weekend nearly identical offensive resumes. The Rebels are batting .279, Carolina .278. The Rebels are slugging at .494 percentage, Carolina is at .484. Both teams have attempted 24 stolen bases, the Gamecocks have converted on 20 attempts, Ole Miss 22 attempts. The Gamecocks have walked a nation leading 148 times. Ole Miss is right behind them at 140. The Rebels bats have produced more power with 29 home runs to Carolina's 24. The Gamecocks have scored 149 runs to Ole Miss's 147. Neither team has played an impressive schedule to this point. The Rebels won a weekend series off of this season's preseason placeholding overhyped Big Ten team, Iowa. They also split a 4-game series at Hawaii. Like the Gamecocks, the Rebels are getting their offensive production out of four guys, three of which have OPS's over 1.158. Senior Ethan Lege is batting .379 with four home runs and 21 RBIs. Lege has only been punched out five times in 58 at bats. Fellow senior Jackson Ross is hitting .375 with five homers while leading the team with 24 walks. Andrew Fischer leads the Rebels in home runs with six and in slugging with a .750%. Ethan Groff is the other Rebel to keep an eye on at the plate. Groff is batting .309 with team-high six stolen bases. Magnolia State baseball teams haven't handled success very well. Mississippi State won the 2021 CWS and has gone 18-42 in the SEC since. Ole Miss won the CWS in 2022 and went 6-24 in league during 2023. Neither have been back to the postseason since winning their first College World Series. On note- there is one Palmetto State native on Ole Miss' roster. 6'5 freshman RHP Taylor Rabe is a Greenville product that has yet to make his debut for the Rebels.

Thoughts on the Gamecocks entering SEC play

Let me preface by saying I hope to hell I'm wrong and if I am, I'll eat my crow. Having said that, my personal opinion is that this will be the last SEC slate the Gamecocks face under Mark Kingston. I do not believe that Kingston can survive another losing record in the SEC. (current record is 70-79). Throwing out the 2020 season, his tenure shows a pattern of winning conference record, followed by a losing one. Prior to the season I predicted a 17-13 SEC record. With what's left on schedule, I know see a 13-17 season. Maybe that is good enough in 2024 to snag a 3 seed in an ACC regional, but historically it hasn't been. Why the change of heart? The pitching numbers have been good, but the Gamecocks are about see a big uptick in offensive fire power. Thus far, opponents are batting .273 off Eli Jones. Eli Jones is solid starter but he's not a prototypical SEC Friday night guy. No Gamecock weekend starter has pitched beyond six innings this season. Carolina's bullpen has been way better than expected thus far, probably the strength of team, but having to pitch 15 innings a weekend against SEC bats is an entirely different story. At the plate the Gamecocks are striking out against midweek level competition at an alarming rate. Carolina has struck out 147 times in 132 innings. This is again coming against non-SEC competition. South Carolina hitters have walked 148 times this season. The base on ball has been a vital component of the Gamecock offense. SEC pitchers are not going to walk that number of batters. The Gamecocks have also continued to struggle with runners in scoring position. Carolina has left 182 runners on base this season thru 17 games. The half-full crowd will tell you that this team lost two games to a top 10 team and had a bad day at the office against one Saturday against Belmont. Clemson's next three weekend series are at #6 Duke, Florida State (currently 15-0), and at Miami. I also feel comfortable saying the Tigers won't be a top 10 team once the calendar turns to April. Even if the Tigers are the real deal, Carolina still has series with five team ranked ahead of Clemson and sixth series against #14 Alabama. Once again this is just my personal opinion and I would love to be proved wrong, except the portion about Clemson being overrated.

Prediction: Rebels two of three.