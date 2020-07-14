GamecockCentral - SEC postpones three fall sports through end of August

The SEC is postponing three sports through at least Aug. 31, the conference announced Tuesday.

In a release the SEC said it will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition until at least the beginning of September to "provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline."

The delay includes any and all exhibition and non-conference games scheduled in the month of August.

Usually the women's soccer season starts with an exhibition in mid-August before having a few non-conference games before the calendar turns over to September. Both cross country and volleyball start at the end of August.

Only South Carolina's women's soccer program is in the SEC; the men's team is part of Conference USA.

The SEC announced as well it will continue to follow the guidelines set in place by the conference's Conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA’s Re-socialization of College Sports Guidelines while deciding when it's safe to return to competition.

"The SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19 as it evaluates the potential impact on fall schedules in all sports, with the understanding that the primary responsibility of the SEC and its institutions is to ensure the health and well-being of its student-athletes," the release reads.

SEC athletic directors also met Monday and said no decision has been made yet on the football season this year but a decision should be coming some time before the start of August.

The Gamecocks are on campus right now for mandatory workouts, which started this week, and will be able to practice more as the month goes on before the scheduled start of training camp Aug. 6.