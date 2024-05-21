SEC Tournament Day 1: Alabama Preview
Who: South Carolina 33-21 (13-17) vs Alabama 33-21 (13-17). Hoover, Alabama
Time/TV: Hugh asterisk here as the SEC Tournament is notorious for weather delays and getting behind schedule. The tentative start time is 2:00 pm EST. Carolina/Bama is the second game of the day and will follow LSU and Georgia with first pitcher scheduled for 10:30 am. All tournament games today will air on SEC Network.
Line: Bama -120, SC -110. Essentially a pick em.
Projected Starting Pitchers: Dylan Eskew (R-Jr. RHP) 3-4, 4.67 ERA, 54.0 IP, 22 BB, 37Ks, .230 BAA v. Greg Farone (Sr. LHP) 4-3, 4.27 ERA, 65.1 IP, 21 BB, 61Ks, .255 BAA.
South Carolina is likely to make this a bullpen game, similarly to the strategy that was employed during the final Tennessee game. The Vols only scored four runs in that contest. The Gamecocks will likely only let each pitcher see the Bama one time through. Alabama is throwing their Friday night guy. Farone is a big 6'6 lefty who is coming off a loss at Auburn last week. Farone started the last game of the South Carolina series on March 30th. South Carolina won that contest 9-8. Farone threw 5.1 innings and allowed five hits and three runs on four strikeouts. Dylan Brewer hit a 2-run homer and Kennedy Jones had an RBI double. Farone is a Louisville transfer that was recruited by the Gamecocks last summer, before he ultimately landed in Tuscaloosa.
Dylan Eskew started game 2 of the Bama series and allowed five runs on three hits in just 2.2 innings. He did not factor into the decision, a 13-6 Alabama win.
History: Carolina holds a 41-32 series edge on Bama. Carolina has won seven of the last nine series against the Tide. Alabama leads the Gamecocks 3-1 on games played in Hoover. Carolina is 30-53 all-time in SEC Tournament play. The Gamecocks are only 13-32 over the last 18 SEC Tournaments.
Last Meeting: Alabama won the regular season series 2-1 in Tuscaloosa. Ty Good was instrumental in the solo Gamecock win, pitching three scoreless innings of relief. Good last threw on Thursday so he could pitch out of the bullpen again today.
Weather: This is Hoover, Alabama, so take this with a grain of salt, but currently the forecast is 86 and sunny at first pitch with a 0% chance of rain.
Alabama since the last series
The Crimson Tide are 12-14 since winning the prior series against South Carolina. They finished 9-12 in the SEC and 3-4 in SEC series after the series over the Gamecocks. Alabama hits .305 as a team overall and .291 in the SEC, third best. The Tide don't have a single big home run threat and don't have a slugger like Charlie Condon or Christian Moore, but they do feature six players that have at least four home runs in SEC play. Will Hodo and Gage Miller are the Tide's leaders in conference play with seven apiece. Miller has 18 homers overall. In conference play, the Tide have been out-homered 39-57. Collectively they are also not a threat on the base paths with only nine stolen base attempts in conference play.
Alabama does not strike out much and will force the Gamecocks defense to be on its toes in the larger Hoover Met outfield. They struck out the fewest of any team in the league. Against all competition, Bama has seven players batting over .300, led by Miller at .383. Miller is also the Tide's leader in home runs and RBIs (55).
Alabama had a pair of players recognized by the SEC yesterday when it announced its postseason awards. The coaches voted Zane Adams and Justin Lebron to the All-Freshman Team while Lebron was also first-team All-SEC and All-Defensive Team.
Bubble Game?
While it might appear that way, both Alabama and South Carolina were 3 seeds in the latest D1 projections. Alabama's metrics are a little stronger than the Gamecocks' but neither team was listed on D1's last four in the field. Nonetheless, the winner of this game will breath a little easier for the rest of the week.
Generally South Carolina has one of the worst fan followings to the SEC Tournament. Alabama, Auburn, Miss State, and LSU will always take over the stadium when they playing someone else outside of that grouping. While it will be a pro-Alabama crowd, Carolina would rather play a day game when the attendance numbers will be lower.