Who: South Carolina 33-21 (13-17) vs Alabama 33-21 (13-17). Hoover, Alabama

Time/TV: Hugh asterisk here as the SEC Tournament is notorious for weather delays and getting behind schedule. The tentative start time is 2:00 pm EST. Carolina/Bama is the second game of the day and will follow LSU and Georgia with first pitcher scheduled for 10:30 am. All tournament games today will air on SEC Network.

Line: Bama -120, SC -110. Essentially a pick em.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Dylan Eskew (R-Jr. RHP) 3-4, 4.67 ERA, 54.0 IP, 22 BB, 37Ks, .230 BAA v. Greg Farone (Sr. LHP) 4-3, 4.27 ERA, 65.1 IP, 21 BB, 61Ks, .255 BAA.

South Carolina is likely to make this a bullpen game, similarly to the strategy that was employed during the final Tennessee game. The Vols only scored four runs in that contest. The Gamecocks will likely only let each pitcher see the Bama one time through. Alabama is throwing their Friday night guy. Farone is a big 6'6 lefty who is coming off a loss at Auburn last week. Farone started the last game of the South Carolina series on March 30th. South Carolina won that contest 9-8. Farone threw 5.1 innings and allowed five hits and three runs on four strikeouts. Dylan Brewer hit a 2-run homer and Kennedy Jones had an RBI double. Farone is a Louisville transfer that was recruited by the Gamecocks last summer, before he ultimately landed in Tuscaloosa.

Dylan Eskew started game 2 of the Bama series and allowed five runs on three hits in just 2.2 innings. He did not factor into the decision, a 13-6 Alabama win.

History: Carolina holds a 41-32 series edge on Bama. Carolina has won seven of the last nine series against the Tide. Alabama leads the Gamecocks 3-1 on games played in Hoover. Carolina is 30-53 all-time in SEC Tournament play. The Gamecocks are only 13-32 over the last 18 SEC Tournaments.

Last Meeting: Alabama won the regular season series 2-1 in Tuscaloosa. Ty Good was instrumental in the solo Gamecock win, pitching three scoreless innings of relief. Good last threw on Thursday so he could pitch out of the bullpen again today.

Weather: This is Hoover, Alabama, so take this with a grain of salt, but currently the forecast is 86 and sunny at first pitch with a 0% chance of rain.